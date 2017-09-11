Alexandra Burke and Aston Merrygold told off by Strictly dance partners We hope their timing will get better in time for the Strictly live shows!

Alexandra Burke and Aston Merrygold are already in trouble with their dancing partners, Gorka Marquez and Janette Manrara! The pair were both late for the first day of rehearsals for Strictly Come Dancing, and the professionals were quick to tell them off on Instagram!

MORE: Aston Merrygold opens up about expecting first child

Gorka and Janette told the pair off

Posting a clip to his Instagram story, Gorka said: So today is the first day of the Strictly rehearsals and I'm here sitting waiting for my partner with someone else!" He panned the camera to Janette, who jokily tapped her wrist, hinting that Aston was running late, saying: "Aston, come on!" Gorka added: "Guys you are late, that's not a good start!"

Not a good start to our strictly journey🙈😂😂😂😂.... A GREAT START sooooooo privalidged and happy to have @jmanrara as my partner on @bbcstrictly let's really goooooooooo A post shared by AM (@astonmerrygold) on Sep 9, 2017 at 12:45pm PDT

Aston and Janette have already proven they have a playful relationship, as they got into a play fight while introducing each other to their followers on Instagram. Posting a clip where the pair argue about who is making the announcement, Aston wrote: "Not a good start to our strictly journey... A GREAT START sooooooo privileged and happy to have @jmanrara as my partner on @bbcstrictly let's really goooooooooo."

Strictly 2017: everything you need to know

Chatting about the pair, one fan wrote: "Aston and Janette will make the best dance partners on Strictly Come Dancing because Janette is the same height as Aston. I wish them all the best… and I can't wait to see Aston performance next Saturday," while another added: "Haha! Just watched Janette's insta vid too. You two are gunna have tons of fun. Finals for you guys I'm predicting!" Gorka also revealed how excited he was to be working with Alexandra. Posting a photo of the pair together, he wrote: "Beyond excited to be partner up with this little diamond! Can't wait to start rehearsals!"