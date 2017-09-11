Which Roald Dahl hero are you? Take our quiz to find out! Find out which Roald Dahl hero you are most like!

To mark Roald Dahl Day, the global celebration of one of the greatest children's storytellers, we at HELLO! have put together a quiz to find out which one of Roald's classic heroes you resemble the most! Whether you have Matilda's book smarts, Danny the Champion of the World's ingenious outdoors skills or James' love of adventure, it would be amazing to be just like any one of these iconic characters from our childhood!

You also have the chance to be most like the main character from Roald's last ever novel, Billy and the Minpins, which has been given a new title and illustrated by Quentin Blake for the very first time! Billy is a brave adventurer, so is not for the faint hearted! Which character are you most like? Take our quiz to find out and leave your results in the comment section below!

