Coronation Street's Kym Marsh reveals stalker storyline is very close to home The actress, 41, said her scariest encounter involved her youngest child, Polly

Kym Marsh has opened up about her real-life stalker nightmare, which virtually echoes her character Michelle Connor's storyline on Coronation Street. The actress has revealed how she was a victim of an online stalking campaign for ten years, but her most chilling encounter involved her youngest child, Polly. During an appearance on This Morning, Kym, 41, spoke to hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield.

"They've made accounts of my children and more recently my six year old – which is the most disturbing thing," said Kym of her online stalkers. She confessed: "I've had a few people make fake accounts of me on social media sites. The strange thing for me was that I had some flowers delivered to me at home saying, 'Sorry you couldn't make our date'. It was all a bit weird.

Kym and her daughter Polly, six

"When we delved into it, we found someone has pretending to me be for the past ten years, having conversations with this guy as if they were having some sort of relationship. So it's just really strange."

Kym has starred on the ITV soap since 2006. Her current storyline sees her character Michelle finally discover that her stalker is actually her ex-boyfriend Will. Over the last month, viewers have seen Will torment Michelle by kidnapping her, setting fire to her workplace and even planting drugs in the Bistro in a bid to get her in trouble with the police. Despite the gruelling scenes, Kym said: "This is my best twelve months on Coronation Street. Michelle has no clue (of who her stalker is). He's now dating Maria. Imagine how shocked she's going to be." She added: "It gets a lot darker. That story has got so much more to come."