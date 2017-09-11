Popular Emmerdale star set to make a return to the show Gemma Atkinson, who plays Carly Hope, will make a return in the near future

Gemma Atkinson has revealed that she will be returning to Emmerdale after competing in Strictly Come Dancing. The popular actress, who plays Carly Hope in the ITV soap, told Express.co.uk that she is set to go back to the show, but there is currently no date. She said: "Carly will go back but I'm not sure when." The actress also confirmed that her exit in the show was not related to her participation in Strictly. “I found out about three months after we’d officially announced [my exit]. It was kind of the radio people I had to say, ‘Look Strictly’s come up’ and they said, ‘Yeah go for it,'" she said.

Gemma Atkinson as Carly Hope in Emmerdale

The popular actress left Emmerdale in dramatic and emotional scenes back in May after being reunited with her ex-boyfriend Matt. The couple left the Dales to make a fresh start, leaving Marlon Dingle and his young daughter April heartbroken. At the time, Gemma opened up to Metro about her departure, explaining that she will one day make a return to 'mess up' other people's lives. She said: "I think she’ll go off but eventually come back not to cause trouble but maybe to make amends. Hopefully she will find Marlon happy with someone else. I’m 100% sure Carly return, it’s just a case of working out why and when and who she can mess up!’"

Gemma is now in Strictly Come Dancing

On Saturday, Gemma made her debut on Strictly Come Dancing, and was partnered with professional dancer Aljaž Škorjanec. And while the good-looking duo seemed to be thrilled at their pairing, Gemma has revealed that she isn’t looking for romance while on the show. Instead, she is more hopefuly about getting her dance moves right.

Chatting to HELLO! she said: "I'm just hoping not to fall at the end of the dance! That's all on my mind at the minute. But no, I guess that's what it is about the curse – you have to dance sexually and that. It's so mortifying actually – they got us in a room together and we had to dance with the partners, every single one, and you have to just dance with them, have body contact with them, that you've just met!"