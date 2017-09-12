Idris Elba makes red carpet appearance with new girlfriend Sabrina Dhowre Idris' new love is a former Miss Vancouver winner

Idris Elba wasn't alone when he walked the red carpet at the premiere of his films Molly's Game and The Mountain Between Us during the opening weekend of the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). The handsome Hollywood star walked hand-in-hand with his gorgeous model girlfriend Sabrina Dhowre.

At The Mountain Between Us premiere, the former Miss Vancouver winner stunned the crowd in a sleek and sophisticated black floor-length gown, while her partner donned a simple navy blue suit. The two were all smiles as they posed for photos and greeted fans on the carpet.

Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre have been dating for six months

The 29-year-old Somalia-born beauty, who won the BC pageant back in 2014, has reportedly been dating Idris for the past six months. Though the 45-year-old typically likes to keep his relationships hush-hush, Sabrina has been posting photos of the star all over her Snapchat.

Off the red carpet, Idris received warm audience responses to both his films. Molly's Game sees the British actor star opposite Jessica Chastain while he travelled to northern Alberta and BC with Kate Winslet to film their wilderness survival drama. Perhaps it was during filming when Idris and Sabrina's paths crossed.

Idris is a father of two. He shares a daughter with ex-wife Hanne Norgaard and a son with US lawyer Sonya Hamlin.

Last year, the Luther star had a different woman on his arm when he received an OBE from Prince William at Buckingham Palace. The actor was accompanied by his proud mother Eve. Following the investiture ceremony, Idris posted a picture from the occasion on Twitter captioned, "@BritishMonarchy made my mom very happy today!!"