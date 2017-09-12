WATCH: The trailer for Benedict Cumberbatch's new BBC drama The Child in Time is here Benedict Cumberbatch is due to star in the Ian McEwan adaptation

The trailer for Benedict Cumberbatch's harrowing new drama, The Child in Time, is here, and follows one father's grief after his young daughter is abducted during a shopping trip. The BBC One drama has been adapted from Ian McEwan's award-winning novel of the same name.

The Doctor Strange actor, who plays Stephen Lewis in the one-off, 90-minute drama, stars opposite Black Mirror actress Kelly Macdonald, who plays his wife, Julie. In the trailer, the happily married couple are left with their lives torn apart when their daughter disappears under Stephen's care. Although it is yet to be revealed when the drama will air, Benedict has opened up about starring in the show, saying: "I read the novel years ago and it stayed with me – profound, beautiful and very moving. Only Ian McEwan could write about loss with such telling honesty."

At the time, Ian added: "I'm thrilled to have my novel in the hands of such a high level creative team. I have fond memories of Benedict playing a brilliant and key part in the movie adaptation of Atonement. Now, it's a great honour to have this actor of such immense resource, experience and subtlety in the lead role of The Child in Time."

Benedict will play a grieving father in the show

Benedict has two young sons - Christopher and Hal – and opened up about one day introducing them to his work. He said: "Of course, of course. I want them to know what I do for a living and they can't always because of the certification of my films, we'll all be a lot older by the time they get to see them. I would definitely like to do some child-friendly work in the future, I've done a bit but there might be a bit more of that."