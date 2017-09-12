Ruth Langsford gets dizzy during Strictly dance rehearsal with Anton Du Beke The This Morning star spun around with dance partner Anton

Anton Du Beke wasted no time in making sure that his new dance partner is ready for her Strictly debut – even if it means getting a little dizzy in the process! Ruth Langsford, who was delighted after being partnered with Anton on Saturday night's launch of Strictly Come Dancing, posted a funny video of the pair laughing while spinning around in the dance studio, which she captioned: "Maybe I shouldn’t have had that jerk chicken before doing this!!"

Maybe I shouldn't have had that jerk chicken before doing this!!! @mrantondubeke @bbcstrictly #training #spinning #dizzy A post shared by Ruth Langsford (@ruthlangsford) on Sep 12, 2017 at 8:04am PDT

Anton Du Beke made sure Ruth Langsford got in some dance practice

In the video, Ruth looked prepped for her training session dressed in a black tracksuit and wearing natural make-up. Anton, meanwhile, looked smart in a suit and tie – something that fans found delightful. "I love how Anton wears a tie when practicing," one wrote, while another said: "I love how Anton is always in a shirt and tie for rehearsals! Looking forward to seeing your dance!" A third encouraged: "Doing really well."

On Saturday night, Ruth was supported by her teenage son Jack and mum Joan, who was as delighted as her daughter when Anton was revealed to be her dance partner. Notably absent from the audience was Ruth's husband Eamonn Holmes, who was in Manchester on a pre-booked work trip.

Ruth Langsford looked fantastic during her debut appearance on Strictly

Speaking in an exclusive video for HELLO! Online, he said: "Well this is me, all alone in my dressing room in Manchester. You'll turn on the TV and you'll see that I'm not there as Ruth is revealed in the Strictly line-up with her dance partner and people will say it is the curse of Strictly. And the curse of Strictly is that I have been double-booked and I can't be there for her first show and I feel awful about it, but I'm sending her all the positive vibes that I can and I wish I was with her but I'm not. I've got to work elsewhere. That's showbiz."