Coronation Street spoiler: Maria Connor set to crash Aidan and Eva's wedding Fans will be on the edge of their seats in upcoming episodes

Coronation Street are famous for their memorable weddings that don't always end with a happily ever after. Next week, fans won't be disappointed when Eva Price and Aidan Connor tie the knot in dramatic scenes. Aidan, played by Shayne Ward, has been having an affair with Eva's best friend Maria Connor (Samia Longchabon) for over a year, and little do they know that Eva is all too aware of their deceit.

Aidan confesses his affair to Eva on the morning of their wedding

Prior to the showdown, the week will involve a series of events leading up to the wedding. On the day itself, Aidan confesses his affair to his future wife, but she decides to still go ahead with the marriage with revenge up her sleeve.

Aidan looks tense as he waits for his bride

In preview photos of scenes set to commence on Monday, Maria is pictured crashing the wedding – and all hell will then break loose, with both Eva and Maria ending up in the fountain after a cat fight. Catherine Tyldesley, who plays the bride-to-be, described the fight scenes as "knackering" while chatting to Metro. She said: "We were in there for two and a half hours but the water was heated so in between takes, it was like a jacuzzi – we were sitting in there with cans of coke and everything! It took a long time though, we were pretty knackered after that fight."

Little do Eva and Aidan know that there is an unwanted guest ready to cause mayhem

Eva is also set to end up in danger following the fight, with Catherine teasing: "I’m very high up at one point! I am terrified of heights so that was a real challenge for me – especially when a wasp came. Everyone else thought it was hilarious but I had a breakdown. They are the most challenging scenes I have ever shot. It’s very action packed."

Maria crashes the wedding in dramatic fashion

Throughout the much-anticipated wedding week, Jenny Bradley and Jonny Connor also face obstacles on their big day when Rita Tanner's health takes a turn for the worse. After being rushed to hospital, Jenny refuses to leave her friend's side, leaving viewers wondering whether she will make it back in time for the wedding.