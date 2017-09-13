Guess which Hollywood star has landed a role on EastEnders? EastEnders has made an exciting casting announcement

Hollywood star Patrick Bergin has joined EastEnders, the BBC has announced. The actor, who starred alongside Julia Roberts in Sleeping With The Enemy in 1991, is set to play Aidan Joseph Patrick Maguire, who has been described as a "charismatic old school villain". The character is an old friend of Walford hard man Phil Mitchell.

Although they haven't been in touch for years, when Aidan turns up on Phil's doorstep it's not long before the old bond is instantly reignited - as is Phil's passion for dabbling in things that aren't quite legit. Patrick, 66, will start filming later this month and will appear on screen towards the end of the year. He has previously starred in a number of films and television dramas including Mountains of the Moon, Dracula, Robin Hood, Red Rock and most famously Sleeping with the Enemy.

Speaking about joining EastEnders, the Irish star said in a statement: "I am delighted to be joining EastEnders as I have watched and admired it since the days of Dirty Den. It is an iconic show that has the ability to shape the way people think, whilst also telling big explosive stories that keep the audience gripped. I am really looking forward to seeing what they have in store for Aidan as it's bound to be dramatic."

EastEnders' creative director John Yorke claimed that it was a "huge honour" to have the Hollywood star on board. He stated: "EastEnders deserves the very best and in Patrick we are absolutely privileged to have a truly great actor join the show. It’s a huge honour to have him on board, where he’ll be working hand in hand with Phil Mitchell and Mick Carter to carry a truly explosive storyline for Christmas and New Year. We can’t wait to get started."