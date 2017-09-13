EastEnders fans plead with bosses not to kill off Kush Kazemi after suffering a cardiac arrest The beloved market trader is played by Davood Ghadami

EastEnders fans have begged show bosses not to kill off beloved character Kush Kazemi after he suffered a cardiac arrest in the middle of Albert Square on Tuesday's episode. The market trader, played by Strictly Come Dancing star Davood Ghadami, had collapsed in the street shortly after he asked his girlfriend Denise Fox to move in with him - which she immediately dismissed. The couple then had a heated argument, leaving Kush to question Denise's commitment to him.

Loading the player...

Viewers flocked to Twitter to vent their frustration over Kush's fate. One tweeted: "#EastEnders no no don't u dare Kill of Kush especially leaving us with Robbie!! Not lovely smiling Kush Noooooooo!" Another wrote: "Oh my god, I really like Kush, hope he don't die." A third post read: "They just can't kill Kush off of EastEnders!" Another fan said: "DO NOT KILL OFF KUSH especially with a random "cardiac arrest" he's super-hot and deserves better!"

Will EastEnders show bosses kill off Kush?

It seems BBC bosses are giving Davood some time off from the Square as he prepares to compete in this year's Strictly. The 35-year-old, who has been partnered up with newcomer Nadiya Bychkova, hinted that his exit could be permanent. He recently told Digital Spy: "No, I won't be taking a break per se, but hopefully it'll be a bit quieter storyline-wise." He added: "Obviously plenty of EastEnders actors have done the show before. I'm hoping to follow in their footsteps, they've all done really well, they've set the bar really high, which can be a bit nervy for me."

Strictly Come Dancing: Second celebrity contestant revealed!

Davood is best known for playing ladies' man Kush in EastEnders for which he won 'Best Newcomer' at the TV Choice Awards. He was also nominated for 'Best Newcomer' and 'Best Actor' at the British Soap Awards. Davood has starred in the BBC One show since 2014. His first TV appearance was in 2005 on The Bill and his other TV work includes Doctor Who, The Omid Djalili Show, Taggart, Silent Witness, Law & Order and Top Boy.