EastEnders star Ted Reilly reveals his mum thought he was really in hospital Tom Reilly plays Johnny Carter in the BBC soap

EastEnders viewers have been left hooked with his latest dramatic storyline, which saw him get accidentally shot by Walford's newest resident Ted. But it seems Ted Reilly's mother was left rather unimpressed when someone notified he that her son had been injured in real life. Taking to his Instagram page, Ted - who plays Johnny Carter on the BBC soap - shared a picture of his fake injuries. He told fans in the caption: "My mum got told that I'd been taken to hospital. She burst into tears and ran out of her work meeting. Needless to say she wasn't impressed that the message didn't mention it was only on the tele."

After Ted opened fired at Johnny, the beloved character lay unconscious and was bleeding heavily on the floor. He was then rushed to hospital in an ambulance, which crashed with a passing lorry and overturned. Last week, Ted's wife Joyce told police it was her who had shot Johnny - but fans were left furious after she was set free, while Martin Fowler got sent to jail on Tuesday's episode. One tweeted: "So Ted & Joyce get away with shooting someone yet Martin gets arrested for pushing a police officer?? Defy logic innit...? #EastEnders." Another said: "If Vincent shot Johnny, he would probably be in custody... but Joyce walking around making tea like nothing happened looool #EastEnders."

Elsewhere, it seems Johnny isn't the only one fighting for his life in hospital. Market trader Kush Kazemi suffered a cardiac arrest in the middle of Albert Square. Played by Strictly Come Dancing star Davood Ghadami, the character collapsed in the street shortly after he asked his girlfriend Denise Fox to move in with him - which she immediately dismissed. The couple then had a heated argument, leaving Kush to question Denise's commitment to him.