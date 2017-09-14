Game of Thrones to film multiple endings for season eight Several endings to GoT season eight will be filmed to confuse spoilers

Game of Thrones will film several different endings to the hit show, and even the show's cast members won't be made aware of which one is the official endings. According to the head of HBO, Casey Bloys, the multiple versions will be used to avoid spoilers from ruining the show. "I know in Game of Thrones, the ending, they're going to shoot multiple versions so that nobody really know what happens," he told The Morning Call. "You have to do that on a long show. Because when you're shooting something, people know. So they're going to shoot multiple versions so that there's no real definitive answer until the end."

MORE: Game of Thrones season eight might not air until 2019

Alternative endings will be filmed

Fans were quick to react to the news, with one writing: "Yes but will we have access to these alternate endings or only to the 'final, official' version," while another added: "After they choose how they are going to end the show they better release those alternate endings." Speaking about the finale, Casey added: "Finales are tough. If you think about Six Feet Under, well, that was a pretty good finale. But if you think about Seinfeld, if you think about The Sopranos, if you think about Breaking Bad... Everybody has an opinion about how a show should end."

Several episodes of season seven were leaked ahead of their air date

The season seven finale saw Kit Harington and Emilia Clarke's characters, Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen, finally get together while it is confirmed that the pair are in fact related to one another. Speaking about the revelation, Emilia said: "For us as actors it's just weird! The reality of what they are to each other – I don't know how that's going to…I think [gagging] might be the reaction." Kit added: "I think they both it's wrong, they both know it's going to cause problems. But it's that thing when you suddenly feel that deeply about someone and you go through those events together it's like a runaway train, you can't stop it happening."