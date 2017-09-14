This EastEnders star has just made a surprising appearance in Emmerdale Ned Porteous played Mark Fowler on the BBC soap last year

Soap fans were in for a shock when they watched Ned Porteous make his debut in Emmerdale on Wednesday night's episode. Viewers will remember him as the charming Mark Fowler - Grant Mitchell's secret son with Michelle Fowler - who made a short appearance on EastEnders last year. Ditching the square for the Dales, the actor has taken the role of young businessman Tom Waterhouse. Although not much is known about the newcomer, there's certainly a lot more to Tom than meets the eye.

Viewers were quick to go on Twitter to share their shock, with one writing: "At least we know now why Abi never got with Mark Fowler, with thee actor going to Emmerdale, it would be so much." Another tweeted: "Tom looks like one Mark Fowler Jr." A third post read: "I thought I'd recognised the dude who's playing Mr Waterhouse. Going from EastEnders to Emmerdale eh? Nice work." Another fan remarked: "Is that #Eastenders Michelle's son wearing a tuxedo in #Emmerdale?" Ned isn't the only newest addition to the award-winning ITV soap. The actor made his debut alongside Downton Abbey actor Andrew Scarborough who has taken the role of his right-hand man Graham Foster.

Andrew, who fans will recognise as Tim Drewe from the ITV period drama, said in a statement: "Graham is an interesting guy. He's a bit enigmatic but he definitely has hidden depths, which I can't wait to explore and he's fiercely loyal to his boss Tom. I see Graham as a man a little like Alfred, the butler in Batman." Rising star Ned added: "I was really delighted to secure the role of Tom. I've never played a character like this before and I am very excited to see how his story develops."

Meanwhile, EastEnders fans were hoping that Ned would make a comeback to Walford after his mother made her return. Speaking about the possibility in March, the actor told The Sun in March: "I might be coming back to EastEnders and Ross wants to return. With Danny Dyer on a break the show needs a bad boy." He added: "Being part of two iconic families and the longest kept secret in EastEnders history is beyond exciting! I’m honoured to be here and can’t wait for viewers to properly meet Mark Jr."