EastEnders: Stacey Fowler's baby son Arthur to face health scare The doting mum receives worrying news about her young son

EastEnders' Stacey Fowler is set to face yet more heartache in upcoming scenes. Following Kush Kazemi's shock heart attack, the young mum begins to worry that his condition might be genetic, meaning that their baby son Arthur could be at risk too. Concerned for her little boy's health, upcoming scenes will see the doting mum take him to the hospital to get tested, but will be left devastated after being told she will have to wait a week before getting an appointment with a specialist.

Stacey Slater fears for son Arthur's health

On Thursday's show, meanwhile, fans were delighted after Kush woke up following his cardiac arrest on Tuesday's cliffhanger episode. Taking to Twitter to share their delight, one viewer enthused: "Kush is waking!" while another said: "Kush is awake!!" Others joked about the storyline coinciding with actor Davood Ghadami's participation in Strictly Come Dancing: "Of course Kush is waking up. He's got to get to Strictly rehearsals after this!"

Kush suffered a shock heart attack after fighting with girlfriend Denise Fox

With Davood busy with dance rehearsals over the next few weeks, fans are yet to find out whether Kush will make a full recovery. The 35-year-old, who has been partnered up with newcomer Nadiya Bychkova, previously hinted that his exit could be permanent. He recently told Digital Spy: "No, I won't be taking a break per se, but hopefully it'll be a bit quieter storyline-wise." He added: "Obviously plenty of EastEnders actors have done the show before. I'm hoping to follow in their footsteps, they've all done really well, they've set the bar really high, which can be a bit nervy for me."