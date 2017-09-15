Kevin Clifton and Susan Calman take their Strictly rehearsals to Glasgow – see the photo The Scottish comedian took her dance partner Kevin to her hometown

Kevin Clifton and his dance partner Susan Calman have headed north for their Strictly Come Dancing rehearsals. Susan, 42, has introduced Kevin to her hometown of Glasgow, taking to Twitter to share a photo of the pair recreating the iconic La La Land pose against a backdrop of the beautiful city. "For @bbcstrictly, me and @keviclifton recreating La La Land. But in Glasgow. So it's Weegie Land," the Scottish comedian joked. She also shared a selfie with Kevin, writing: "Filming in Glasgow today. Showing @keviclifton some of my favourite places. First stop @UofGlasgow. The view of the city is gorgeous."

On Friday, Susan and Kevin's first dance for Strictly was revealed. The pair will perform the Viennese Waltz to Mad About The Boy, with Susan declaring: "It's very twirly." Rehearsals seem to be going swimmingly, as the I'm Sorry I Haven't a Clue star again took to Twitter to post a photo of Kevin giving a double thumbs up. "Progress report @bbcstrictly. I'm making @keviclifton happy. Which makes me very happy," wrote Susan.

On Saturday night, this year's Strictly contestants will take to the dancefloor to perform in the first live show. The 15 couples will dance an array of styles and songs: Alexandra and Gorka will waltz to (You Make Me Feel Like A) Natural Woman, Charlotte and Brendan will Foxtrot to The Best Is Yet To Come, Chizzy and Pasha will Cha Cha to Boogie Fever, Debbie and Giovanni will perform a Paso Doble to Be Italian and Gemma and Aljaz will Cha Cha to There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back.

For @bbcstrictly, me and @keviclifton recreating La La Land. But in Glasgow. So it's Weegie Land. pic.twitter.com/lmcpjJ24w4 — Susan Calman (@SusanCalman) September 15, 2017

Mollie and AJ will Jive to Good Golly Miss Molly, Ruth and Anton are Waltzing to This Nearly Was Mine, Aston and Janette will Foxtrot to It Had To Be You, Brian and Amy will Tango to Temptation, Davood and Nadiya will Cha Cha to Dedication To My Ex, Joe and Katya are Jiving to Rockin' Robin, Jonnie and Oti will Waltz to When I Need You, Rev. Richard and Dianne perform the Cha Cha to There Must Be An Angel and Simon and Karen will perform the Paso Doble to Song 2.