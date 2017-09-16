Loading the player...

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford chat Strictly secrets in exclusive home video – watch Ruth Langsford and her partner Anton du Beke are waltzing to This Nearly Was Mine

Eamonn Holmes and his wife Ruth Langsford have invited us into their home to chat all things Strictly Come Dancing, as Ruth prepares to star in her first live show next week. Speaking from their sofa, the couple talk about their various aches and pains, with Ruth admitting she has aches in her lower back, neck, tops of her arms and feet.

"I have aches and pains and I don't even dance," said Eamonn, to which Ruth agreed, saying: "I have got things aching that I didn't even know could ache. Do you know what's hurting me most, well not most, but it's this muscle in my neck, because of the ballroom I'm doing. My neck was going, 'What on earth are you doing?'"

Ruth is dancing the waltz to This Nearly Was Mine

Eamonn, 57, said: "Well I know exactly what that is and I have to get a physio to deal with that because when I present, especially news, I'm in a fully erect position." Ruth, also 57, burst into giggles, as her husband continued to explain: "You sit in that chair, and I'm like an ostrich, a giraffe, my back's sore and whatever."

Eamonn reveals why he wasn't at Ruth's first show

"I would rather put up with the pain than do what she's going to do, which is to put her feet in iced water," he said to the camera, shuddering. "That's what the professional dancers do, only for a few minutes!" explained Ruth. "And it just takes the heat, because they feel hot. They don't feel hot to touch but inside they feel hot." Eamonn joked: "They feel hot inside because outside is iced water and inside will be lots of gin and wine, which go down and heat up her innards."

Strictly Come Dancing returns to screens on Saturday 23 September at 6:25pm.