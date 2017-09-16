Paul Hollywood and Noel Fielding talk this year’s GBBO final: 'We all got emotional' Great British Bake Off stars say they already know the winner

Great British Bake Off fans are in for a treat on Saturday night as the show’s stars Paul Hollywood and Noel Fielding join Jonathan Ross on his ITV1 chat show to discuss the popular caking show. The new series is underway on its new home Channel 4, with fans watching to discover who will be crowned this year’s winner.

Noel tells Jonathan that they already know who the winner is and keeping it secret is unbearable! He says: “Yes, it’s horrible. I have to gaffer tape my head shut […] I always almost just want to blurt it out!” Paul meanwhile, says that he finds it a little easier to keep the winner to himself: “My mother phones me up and says, ‘Come on, tell me!’ and I say, ‘No, I’m not going to tell you’.”

Paul goes on to tease what the final holds this year, revealing: “I think actually the final this year was the best tasting final we’ve ever had. It is amazing. We all got emotional.” Noel adds: “We did. We sailed away on a sea of tears, like The Owl and the Pussycat.”

Paul also tells Jonathan that he has kept in touch with former GBBO judge Mary Berry, saying: “We’ve swapped texts and emails occasionally. We were meant to meet, I was at Chatsworth a couple of weeks ago doing a demonstration, Mary was doing, I think the Saturday or the Sunday, and I was doing the day before and we just missed each other by about half an hour. We do sort of text and email each other.” Paul even reveals what Mary thinks of new judge Prue Leith: “…she just said Prue’s brilliant, look after her. I said absolutely, course I will.”

The Jonathan Ross Show airs on Saturday 9.15PM ON ITV’

Jonathan is also joined by guests Taron Egerton, Jeff Bridges, Julianne Moore and Craig David.