Find out which shows won big at the Emmys The Handmaid's Tale and Big Little Lies were the big winners at the Emmys this year!

The 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards winner were announced on Sunday night, and we think it's fair to say that any of this year's nominees were well-deserving of the much-coveted award! From the critical hit, The Handmaid's Tale, to Charlie Brooker's dystopic Black Mirror, the winners reflected the very best of television in the last year.

Several shows dominated the categories, with Big Little Lies picking up an incredible five Emmys for awards including Best Limited Series, Best Lead Actress in a Limited Series for Nicole Kidman, and Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series for Alexander Skarsgard. Meanwhile, The Handmaid's Tale took away the awards for Best Drama Series, Best Actress in a Drama for Elizabeth Moss, Best Directing for a Drama Series for Reed Morano. Donald Glover also walked away victorious with two Emmys for Lead Actor in a Comedy Series and Directing for a Comedy Series for his comedy-drama, Atlanta.

DRAMA SERIES

Better Call Saul

The Crown

WINNER The Handmaid’s Tale

House of Cards

Stranger Things

This Is Us

Westworld

LEAD ACTRESS, DRAMA

Viola Davis, How to Get Away with Murder

Claire Foy, The Crown

WINNER Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Keri Russell, The Americans

Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld

Robin Wright, House of Cards

Elisabeth won Best Actress for The Handmaid's Tale

LEAD ACTOR, DRAMA

WINNER Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Anthony Hopkins, Westworld

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Matthew Rhys, The Americans

Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan

Kevin Spacey, House of Cards

Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us

LIMITED SERIES

WINNER Big Little Lies

Fargo

Feud: Bette and Joan

Genius

The Night Of

TV MOVIE

WINNER Black Mirror: “San Junipero”

Dolly Parton’s Christmas of Many Colors

The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks

Sherlock: “The Lying Detective”

The Wizard of Lies

LEAD ACTRESS, TV MOVIE/LIMITED SERIES

Carrie Coon, Fargo

Felicity Huffman, American Crime

WINNER Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies

Jessica Lange, Feud: Bette and Joan

Susan Sarandon, Feud: Bette and Joan

Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies

Nicole won for her role in Big Little Lies

LEAD ACTOR, TV MOVIE/LIMITED SERIES

WINNER Riz Ahmed, The Night Of

Benedict Cumberbatch, Sherlock: “The Lying Detective”

Robert De Niro, The Wizard of Lies

Ewan McGregor, Fargo

Geoffrey Rush, Genius

John Turturro, The Night Of

COMEDY SERIES

Atlanta

Black-ish

Master of None

Modern Family

Silicon Valley

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

WINNER Veep

LEAD ACTRESS, COMEDY

Pamela Adlon, Better Things

Jane Fonda, Grace and Frankie

Allison Janney, Mom

Ellie Kemper, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

WINNER Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie

LEAD ACTOR, COMEDY

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Aziz Ansari, Master of None

Zach Galifianakis, Baskets

WINNER Donald Glover, Atlanta

William H. Macy, Shameless

Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent

Donald picked up two Emmys

VARIETY TALK SERIES

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

WINNER Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

The Late Late Show with James Corden

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Real Time with Bill Maher

DIRECTING FOR A VARIETY SERIES

Derek Waters, Jeremy Konner, Drunk History

Andy Fisher, Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Paul Pennolino, Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Jim Hoskinson, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

WINNER Don Roy King, Saturday Night Live

WRITING FOR A LIMITED SERIES, MOVIE, OR DRAMATIC SPECIAL

David E. Kelley, Big Little Lies

WINNER Charlie Brooker, Black Mirror: San Junipero

Noah Hawley, Fargo

Ryan Murphy, Feud: Bette and Joan

Jaffe Cohen, Michael Zam & Ryan Murphy, Feud: Bette and Joan

Richard Price & Steven Zaillian, The Night Of

DIRECTING FOR A DRAMA SERIES

Vince Gilligan, Better Call Saul

Stephen Daldry, The Crown

WINNER Reed Morano, The Handmaid’s Tale

Kate Dennis, The Handmaid’s Tale

Lesli Linka Glatter, Homeland

The Duffer Brothers, Stranger Things

Jonathan Nolan, Westworld

REALITY COMPETITION SERIES

The Amazing Race

American Ninja Warrior

Project Runway

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

WINNER The Voice

WRITING FOR A COMEDY SERIES

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Stephen Glover, Atlanta

WINNER Aziz Ansari, Lena Waithe, Master of None

Alec Berg, Silicon Valley

Billy Kimball, Veep

David Mandel, Veep

SUPPORTING ACTRESS, DRAMA

Uzo Aduba, Orange Is the New Black

Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things

WINNER Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale

Chrissy Metz, This Is Us

Thandie Newton, Westworld

Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale

WRITING FOR A VARIETY SERIES

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

WINNER Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Late Night with Seth Meyers

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Saturday Night Live

SUPPORTING ACTOR, TV MOVIE/LIMITED SERIES

Bill Camp, The Night Of

Alfred Molina, Feud: Bette and Joan

WINNER Alexander Skarsgard, Big Little Lies

David Thewlis, Fargo

Stanley Tucci, Feud: Bette and Joan

Michael Kenneth Williams, The Night Of

DIRECTING FOR A LIMITED SERIES, MOVIE, OR DRAMATIC SPECIAL

WINNER Jean-Marc Vallee, Big Little Lies

Noah Hawley, Fargo

Ryan Murphy, Feud: Bette and Joan

Ron Howard, Genius

James Marsh, The Night Of

Steve Zaillian, The Night Of

Big Little Lies won big

SUPPORTING ACTOR, COMEDY

Louie Anderson, Baskets

WINNER Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live

Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Ty Burrell, Modern Family

Tony Hale, Veep

Matt Walsh, Veep

WRITING FOR A DRAMA SERIES

Joel Fields, Joe Weisberg, The Americans

Gordon Smith, Better Call Saul

Peter Morgan, The Crown

WINNER Bruce Miller, The Handmaid’s Tale

The Duffer Brothers, Stranger Things

Lisa Joy, Jonathan Nolan, Westworld

VARIETY SKETCH SERIES

Billy on the Street

Documentary Now!

Drunk History

Portlandia

WINNER Saturday Night Live

Tracy Ullman’s Show

DIRECTING FOR A COMEDY SERIES

WINNER Donald Glover, Atlanta

Jamie Babbit, Silicon Valley

Morgan Sackett, Veep

David Mandel, Veep

Dale Stern, Veep

SUPPORTING ACTRESS, TV MOVIE/LIMITED SERIES

Judy Davis, Feud: Bette and Joan

WINNER Laura Dern, Big Little Lies

Jackie Hoffman, Feud: Bette and Joan

Regina King, American Crime

Michelle Pfeiffer, The Wizard of Lies

Shailene Woodley, Big Little Lies

SUPPORTING ACTRESS, COMEDY

Vanessa Bayer, Saturday Night Live

Anna Chlumsky, Veep

Kathryn Hahn, Transparent

Leslie Jones, Saturday Night Live

Judith Light, Transparent

WINNER Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

SUPPORTING ACTOR, DRAMA

Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul

Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us

David Harbour, Stranger Things

Michael Kelly, House of Cards

WINNER John Lithgow, The Crown

Mandy Patinkin, Homeland

Jeffrey Wright, Westworld