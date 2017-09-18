Find out which shows won big at the Emmys
The Handmaid's Tale and Big Little Lies were the big winners at the Emmys this year!
The 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards winner were announced on Sunday night, and we think it's fair to say that any of this year's nominees were well-deserving of the much-coveted award! From the critical hit, The Handmaid's Tale, to Charlie Brooker's dystopic Black Mirror, the winners reflected the very best of television in the last year.
Several shows dominated the categories, with Big Little Lies picking up an incredible five Emmys for awards including Best Limited Series, Best Lead Actress in a Limited Series for Nicole Kidman, and Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series for Alexander Skarsgard. Meanwhile, The Handmaid's Tale took away the awards for Best Drama Series, Best Actress in a Drama for Elizabeth Moss, Best Directing for a Drama Series for Reed Morano. Donald Glover also walked away victorious with two Emmys for Lead Actor in a Comedy Series and Directing for a Comedy Series for his comedy-drama, Atlanta.
DRAMA SERIES
Better Call Saul
The Crown
WINNER The Handmaid’s Tale
House of Cards
Stranger Things
This Is Us
Westworld
LEAD ACTRESS, DRAMA
Viola Davis, How to Get Away with Murder
Claire Foy, The Crown
WINNER Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Keri Russell, The Americans
Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld
Robin Wright, House of Cards
Elisabeth won Best Actress for The Handmaid's Tale
LEAD ACTOR, DRAMA
WINNER Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Anthony Hopkins, Westworld
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Matthew Rhys, The Americans
Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan
Kevin Spacey, House of Cards
Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us
LIMITED SERIES
WINNER Big Little Lies
Fargo
Feud: Bette and Joan
Genius
The Night Of
TV MOVIE
WINNER Black Mirror: “San Junipero”
Dolly Parton’s Christmas of Many Colors
The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks
Sherlock: “The Lying Detective”
The Wizard of Lies
LEAD ACTRESS, TV MOVIE/LIMITED SERIES
Carrie Coon, Fargo
Felicity Huffman, American Crime
WINNER Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies
Jessica Lange, Feud: Bette and Joan
Susan Sarandon, Feud: Bette and Joan
Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies
Nicole won for her role in Big Little Lies
LEAD ACTOR, TV MOVIE/LIMITED SERIES
WINNER Riz Ahmed, The Night Of
Benedict Cumberbatch, Sherlock: “The Lying Detective”
Robert De Niro, The Wizard of Lies
Ewan McGregor, Fargo
Geoffrey Rush, Genius
John Turturro, The Night Of
COMEDY SERIES
Atlanta
Black-ish
Master of None
Modern Family
Silicon Valley
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
WINNER Veep
LEAD ACTRESS, COMEDY
Pamela Adlon, Better Things
Jane Fonda, Grace and Frankie
Allison Janney, Mom
Ellie Kemper, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
WINNER Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie
LEAD ACTOR, COMEDY
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Aziz Ansari, Master of None
Zach Galifianakis, Baskets
WINNER Donald Glover, Atlanta
William H. Macy, Shameless
Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent
Donald picked up two Emmys
VARIETY TALK SERIES
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
WINNER Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
The Late Late Show with James Corden
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Real Time with Bill Maher
DIRECTING FOR A VARIETY SERIES
Derek Waters, Jeremy Konner, Drunk History
Andy Fisher, Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Paul Pennolino, Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
Jim Hoskinson, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
WINNER Don Roy King, Saturday Night Live
WRITING FOR A LIMITED SERIES, MOVIE, OR DRAMATIC SPECIAL
David E. Kelley, Big Little Lies
WINNER Charlie Brooker, Black Mirror: San Junipero
Noah Hawley, Fargo
Ryan Murphy, Feud: Bette and Joan
Jaffe Cohen, Michael Zam & Ryan Murphy, Feud: Bette and Joan
Richard Price & Steven Zaillian, The Night Of
DIRECTING FOR A DRAMA SERIES
Vince Gilligan, Better Call Saul
Stephen Daldry, The Crown
WINNER Reed Morano, The Handmaid’s Tale
Kate Dennis, The Handmaid’s Tale
Lesli Linka Glatter, Homeland
The Duffer Brothers, Stranger Things
Jonathan Nolan, Westworld
REALITY COMPETITION SERIES
The Amazing Race
American Ninja Warrior
Project Runway
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
WINNER The Voice
WRITING FOR A COMEDY SERIES
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Stephen Glover, Atlanta
WINNER Aziz Ansari, Lena Waithe, Master of None
Alec Berg, Silicon Valley
Billy Kimball, Veep
David Mandel, Veep
SUPPORTING ACTRESS, DRAMA
Uzo Aduba, Orange Is the New Black
Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things
WINNER Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale
Chrissy Metz, This Is Us
Thandie Newton, Westworld
Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale
WRITING FOR A VARIETY SERIES
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
WINNER Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
Late Night with Seth Meyers
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Saturday Night Live
SUPPORTING ACTOR, TV MOVIE/LIMITED SERIES
Bill Camp, The Night Of
Alfred Molina, Feud: Bette and Joan
WINNER Alexander Skarsgard, Big Little Lies
David Thewlis, Fargo
Stanley Tucci, Feud: Bette and Joan
Michael Kenneth Williams, The Night Of
DIRECTING FOR A LIMITED SERIES, MOVIE, OR DRAMATIC SPECIAL
WINNER Jean-Marc Vallee, Big Little Lies
Noah Hawley, Fargo
Ryan Murphy, Feud: Bette and Joan
Ron Howard, Genius
James Marsh, The Night Of
Steve Zaillian, The Night Of
Big Little Lies won big
SUPPORTING ACTOR, COMEDY
Louie Anderson, Baskets
WINNER Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live
Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Ty Burrell, Modern Family
Tony Hale, Veep
Matt Walsh, Veep
WRITING FOR A DRAMA SERIES
Joel Fields, Joe Weisberg, The Americans
Gordon Smith, Better Call Saul
Peter Morgan, The Crown
WINNER Bruce Miller, The Handmaid’s Tale
The Duffer Brothers, Stranger Things
Lisa Joy, Jonathan Nolan, Westworld
VARIETY SKETCH SERIES
Billy on the Street
Documentary Now!
Drunk History
Portlandia
WINNER Saturday Night Live
Tracy Ullman’s Show
DIRECTING FOR A COMEDY SERIES
WINNER Donald Glover, Atlanta
Jamie Babbit, Silicon Valley
Morgan Sackett, Veep
David Mandel, Veep
Dale Stern, Veep
SUPPORTING ACTRESS, TV MOVIE/LIMITED SERIES
Judy Davis, Feud: Bette and Joan
WINNER Laura Dern, Big Little Lies
Jackie Hoffman, Feud: Bette and Joan
Regina King, American Crime
Michelle Pfeiffer, The Wizard of Lies
Shailene Woodley, Big Little Lies
SUPPORTING ACTRESS, COMEDY
Vanessa Bayer, Saturday Night Live
Anna Chlumsky, Veep
Kathryn Hahn, Transparent
Leslie Jones, Saturday Night Live
Judith Light, Transparent
WINNER Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
SUPPORTING ACTOR, DRAMA
Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul
Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us
David Harbour, Stranger Things
Michael Kelly, House of Cards
WINNER John Lithgow, The Crown
Mandy Patinkin, Homeland
Jeffrey Wright, Westworld
