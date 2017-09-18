EastEnders spoiler: Will Carmel Kazemi survive emergency operation following shock diagnosis? Carmel's son Kush almost died from the same heart condition

The Kazemi family were rocked with some troubling news on EastEnders last week. But it seems the matriarch, Carmel, will be left reeling after she discovers she has the same condition her eldest son Kush. The market officer's son was diagnosed with heart condition Brugada Syndrome, which caused him to suffer a cardiac arrest and almost die. In new teaser shots, it seems Carmel has the same genetic condition, leaving her to have an emergency operation.

Leaving her family in turmoil, the beloved mother - played by Bonnie Langford - is left distraught as she learns she is at huge risk of suffering from a heart attack, and needs surgery to prevent this. However news of the condition will also have a devastating impact on Kush's son, Arthur, whom he shares with Stacey. According to Inside Soap, Stacey will be put in a difficult position with the Kazemi family.

"Stacey has had to take the tot to hospital for some tests and it's been a frightening time," a source recently told the magazine. "She was expecting to find out the results straight away, so she's disheartened to learn that she will actually have to wait for a specialist appointment next week to discuss what's wrong. It's tough for any mum to go through - but even harder for Stacey now that her husband is banged up.

Will Carmel Kazemi survive emergency operation following her shock diagnosis?

Meanwhile, Davood Ghadami, who plays Kush on the soap, was recently announced as one of the stars taking part in this year's Strictly Come Dancing, prompting speculation that he was leaving EastEnders for the dancefloor. The 35-year-old, who has been partnered up with newcomer Nadiya Bychkova, recently dismissed the idea that he was leaving the soap for good, telling Digital Spy: "No, I won't be taking a break per se, but hopefully it'll be a bit quieter storyline-wise." He added: "Obviously plenty of EastEnders actors have done the show before. I'm hoping to follow in their footsteps, they've all done really well, they've set the bar really high, which can be a bit nervy for me."