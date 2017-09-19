Coronation Street viewers surprised to discover Aidan Connor's real name It came as the character prepared to marry fiancée Eva Price

Coronation Street's wedding week got underway on Monday – but it wasn't just the onscreen drama between bride Eva Price and her former best friend Maria Connor that got viewers talking. As Maria was seen arriving at the venue intent on ruining Eva's marriage to love cheat Aidan Connor, she walked past a display board showing the couple's names, and fans couldn't get over Aidan's full name – Aidan Finbar Connor. The revelation caused something of a frenzy on Twitter. "Wait, Aidan's middle name is Finbar? #Corrie," one fan tweeted, while another commented: "Aidan Finbar Connor! Whoa what a name! #Corrie." A third joked: "Maria will be in stitches now that she knows Aidan's middle name is Finbar! #Corrie."

Coronation Street fans discovered Aidan Connor's full name on Monday night's episode

Monday night's episode saw Eva (Catherine Tyldesley) forgive her fiancé (played by Shayne Ward) for his affair with Maria (Samia Ghadie) after he confessed all on the morning of their wedding. Although she had been planning to jilt her groom at the altar, she decided to go through with the nuptials and begged Adam Barlow to call off their revenge plot to take over Underworld. But she didn't count on Maria gate-crashing her big day in dramatic scenes that saw Maria expose her fake pregnancy secret by placing copies of Eva's fake baby scan underneath the seats of all the wedding guests.

Eva Price's fake pregnancy secret was exposed by love rival Maria

Speaking to HELLO! Online about what the future holds for Eva, actress Catherine said: "I think she really, really loves Aidan… it's going to be interesting to see what they do with her. And as much as I feel sorry for her, I like playing the heartbreak and she's one of those characters that doesn't think about consequences. And she's very headstrong – but I like that about her because as an actress it makes things more interesting. And you always know drama will follow Eva wherever she goes."