Danny Dyer celebrates signing two-year EastEnders contract with his family The EastEnders star plays Queen Vic landlord Mick Carter

EastEnders fans will be pleased to know that Mick Carter is here to stay - for a few more years at least! According to a new report, actor Danny Dyer has signed a lucrative deal after meeting the new show boss John Yorke. A source told the Daily Star Sunday that the 40-year-old will be staying at Albert Square for two more years. Shortly after the news was announced, Danny - who joined the BBC soap in 2013 - hit the town to celebrate with his mother Christine and his daughter Dani.

Couple of dyers knocking about I reckon🤷🏻‍♀️ A post shared by Dan🌙 (@danidyerxx) on Sep 17, 2017 at 10:41am PDT

His eldest daughter took to Instagram to share some pictures from the night, including one of her cuddling her famous dad. She simply captioned the snap: "Couple of Dyers knocking about I reckon." It is believed that the father-of-three was happy to sign the new contract, with a source revealing: "The last year has been a bit up and down for Danny and his character Mick. But he's had a meeting with John and is very excited about everything he's got planned for Mick." The insider added: "It's a slightly different path for his character - there's going to be bother. It's all top secret but fans won't be disappointed, especially as Danny has signed for two years."

The news comes one month after The Sun had reported that Danny was unsure of his future on the show and was considering leaving when his contract is up for renewal in October. However, a rep for the star told the MailOnline: "The deal is agreed - he is staying at EastEnders." Danny returned to play popular character Mick in May this year, after a six-week break away. The star spent time in South Africa, after he suffered from "exhaustion" in February.

❤❤❤ @charlottecornwellx A post shared by Dan🌙 (@danidyerxx) on Sep 17, 2017 at 10:42am PDT

At the time, a BBC spokesperson said that Danny was on a "short break" and that he had not quit the show, nor was the break enforced. "Danny is on a short break from EastEnders. This was not enforced by bosses, nor has he quit the show," the statement read. Danny joined EastEnders in 2013, and has become one of the soap's most popular stars. He has won two National Television Awards for serial drama performance for his role.