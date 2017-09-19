EastEnders fans baffled by Kush Kazemi's rapid recovery The popular market trader is played by Davood Ghadami

EastEnders viewers were left baffled after Monday night's episode, which saw Kush Kazemi make a full recovery following his life-changing heart surgery last week. The market trader, played by Davood Ghadami, was recently diagnosed with Brugada Syndrome after he suffered a heart attack in the middle of the streets. Viewers took to Twitter to post their confusion as Kush looked the picture of health when he joined his new fiancée Denise Fox in the café.

One fan tweeted: "Does #EastEnders skip about 5 episodes because Kush has made a full recovery this show doesn't make sense anymore." Another wrote: "Wait, have they aired the wrong episode? Carmel in hospital?? Kush walking around like he wasn't about to go into surgery?? #Eastenders." A third post read: "Hold up, did I miss an episode or something here. Kush was off into surgery last time I saw him... #eastenders." Another fan remarked: "Did I miss an episode of EastEnders? Kush was having heart surgery on Fri and by Mon is in the caff having coffee!"

Monday's episode also saw Kush's mother Carmel discover that she has the same heart condition, Brugada Syndrome. Leaving her family in turmoil, the beloved mother - played by Bonnie Langford - was left distraught after she found out that she is at huge risk of suffering from a heart attack, and needs surgery to prevent this. However, news of the condition will also have a devastating impact on Kush's son, Arthur, whom he shares with Stacey.

According to Inside Soap, Stacey will be put in a difficult position with the Kazemi family. "Stacey has had to take the tot to hospital for some tests and it's been a frightening time," a source recently told the magazine. "She was expecting to find out the results straight away, so she's disheartened to learn that she will actually have to wait for a specialist appointment next week to discuss what's wrong. It's tough for any mum to go through - but even harder for Stacey now that her husband is banged up."