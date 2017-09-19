Love Actually is going on tour! Find out the details Love Actually screenings will take place in November and December this year

Are you a fan of Love Actually? It has been announced that the popular Christmas rom-com will go on a concert tour this year. Fans will be able to attend a screening on the much-loved film with a full orchestra performing the beautiful score in cities including Manchester, Glasgow, Birmingham, London and Edinburgh.

As a perfect way to start off the holidays, the tour will begin at the London Palladium on 11 November before finishing up once again in London at Royal Drury Lane, with prices ranging from £25 - £70. The cast of the film, including Hugh Grant, Liam Neeson, Colin Firth and Martine McCutcheon, reunited for a short sequel to the 2003 film back in February to raise money for Comic Relief.

Emma Thompson was absent from the reunion film due to the sad death of her onscreen husband in the film, Alan Rickman. Speaking at the Beauty and the Beast premiere, Emma explained: "Richard [Curtis, the writer] wrote to me and said, 'Darling we can't write anything for you because of Alan' and I said, 'No of course, it would be sad, too sad'. It's too soon. It's absolutely right because it's supposed to be for Comic Relief but there isn't much comic relief in the loss of our dear friend really, only just over a year ago. We thought and thought but it just seemed wrong."

She added: "But to revisit the wonderful fun characters of Bill Nighy and Hugh Grant and Liam [Neeson] and all of that, that's fantastic but obviously what would he [Richard Curtis] have done?" When quizzed about what might have happened to their characters, Karen and Harry, Emma remarked: "Both of them would be in therapy by now and I would be working on some kind of ward. It was absolutely the right decision."