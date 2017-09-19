Coronation Street's Samia Longchambon ripped out Catherine Tyldesley's hair during wedding scene Samia revealed all about the upcoming wedding scenes on Tuesday's Loose Women

Coronation Street's Samia Longchambon appeared on Tuesday's Loose Women to chat about the soap's much-anticipated showdown between Maria Connor and her former best friend Eva Price – and it seems the actresses really gave it their all! "I was ripping Cath's hair extensions, she was dunking my head under the water – we properly went for it," Samia said, revealing that there was even a paramedic on standby while they filmed their fight scenes in a fountain: "We were in there for two and a half hours. We had a paramedic on set!" she told the panel.

Corrie star Samia Longchambon appeared on Tuesday's Loose Women

Before the wedding itself, scenes saw Eva (Catherine Tyldesley) get revenge on Maria at her hen party – ending with the hairdresser getting covered in chocolate milk after hitting a makeshift piñata set up by Eva. The scenes were "disgusting" to film, Samia said. "It actually was chocolate milk – it was disgusting," she revealed. "I had to sit through lunch covered in chocolate milk as they broke for lunch!"

Despite the drama, it was a lot of fun to act out. "It's been a terrific storyline. We were rushing to each other saying 'Have you seen what you do to me,'" Samia said.

After Maria Connor crashes Eva and Aidan's wedding all hell breaks loose

During her Loose Women appearance Samia teased that her character is likely to end up on her own. When asked whether she thought Maria would end up together with Aidan Connor, she said: "I think she will end up alone. Aidan is a rat."

Samia, who has been on the show since she was 17, also admitted that kissing scenes were never easy. "With Corrie we all know each other so well so it feels a bit incestuous when you have to kiss your mate! But it is all good fun," she laughed.