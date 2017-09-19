EastEnders' Mel and Steve Owen reunite in real life – and fans are delighted! The iconic soap couple were pictured together at the NLA Awards

EastEnders fans were delighted after iconic couple Mel and Steve Owen were reunited on Monday evening. Actress Tamzin Outhwaite, who played Mel from 1998 to 2002 in the popular BBC soap, shared a photo with fans on Instagram showing her pictured with actor Martin Kemp, who played her onscreen husband.

A nod back to the late nineties with @martinjkemp my on screen husband #NLAAWARDS A post shared by Tamzin Outhwaite. (@glamzin) on Sep 18, 2017 at 12:22pm PDT

The black-and-white shot, which was taken at the NLA Awards in London, was captioned: "A nod back to the late nineties with @martinjkemp my on screen husband NLAAWARDS." The photo was liked over 2,000 times on the popular photo sharing platform, by fans including Emma Bunton. Others shared fond memories of watching the pair on the iconic soap, with one writing: "You two made EastEnders a good watch," while another said: "I moved to the US when you both were on EastEnders. I made sure I watched every minute, then when you left, it wasn't so appealing anymore." A third added: "My favourite couple from the 90's!"

Characters Mel and Steve were involved in a number of high-profile storylines during their reign in EastEnders. Steve was the prime suspect in the iconic Who Shot Phil story, while Mel was kidnapped by hardman Dan Sullivan. Steve was later killed in dramatic scenes back in 2002 following a car chase with enemy Phil Mitchell.

Since leaving the show, both Tamzin and Martin have enjoyed successful acting careers. Tamzin, who went on to have daughters Florence and Marnie with ex husband Tom Ellis, has starred in shows such as Red Cap, Hotel Babylon and New Tricks. Martin, meanwhile, is married to Pepsi & Shirlie's Shirlie Holliman, and dad to daughter Harley Moon and son Roman - who currently presents Capital Breakfast. The 55-year-old has appeared in Family, Hustle and Birds of a Feather, and has starred as himself in shows including Lip Sync Battle.