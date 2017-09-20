WATCH: Alicia Vikander praised in first Tomb Raider trailer Alicia Vikander took over the role of Lara Croft from Angelina Jolie for the reboot

The first trailer for the Tomb Raider reboot has arrived, and fans are already praising Alicia Vikander for her portrayal of adventurer Lara Croft, previously played by Angelina Jolie. In the trailer, Lara returns to her family's wealthy company, and it is revealed that her late father left her a message about a tomb.

Alicia will play Lara Croft in the film

In the video message, he tells her: "I found something. A tomb, called the mother of death. If Trinity succeeds, our world is in danger. Promise me you will stop them." The quest sends Lara on an adventure to find the tomb, putting herself in mortal danger. Speaking about the two-minute trailer, one viewer wrote: "Alicia Vikander is going to be phenomenal as Lara Croft," while another added: "Excited for a movie that fits the feel of the games! No shade to Angelina but those movies were the opposite of a tribute. Whatever that is." A third person tweeted: "Two things about the trailer for @TombRaiderMovie. 1. The film visually looks great. 2. #AliciaVikander can kick some serious ass."

Speaking about the role, Alicia told EW: "[Lara] has all the fierce, tough, curious, intelligent traits, but we've stripped away all of her experience. She hasn't gone on an adventure just yet. She thought [her dad] was a stuck up businessperson living in the modern youth culture of suburban London, but then this whole box of information. This is the beginning." She added: "I was surprised that my mum knew what Tomb Raider was. That's due to the fact that Angelina Jolie made Lara Croft such an icon. But this is a beautiful way of showing a very loved character from more angles."