Emilia Clarke channels her Game of Thrones character with new hair colour Emilia Clarke has revealed a new, Khaleesi-inspired hair colour!

After seven seasons wearing white blonde wigs for Game of Thrones, Emilia Clarke has finally dyed her brunette locks to match her onscreen character! Posting a photo of her new do to Instagram, Emilia wrote: "AAAAHHHHHHH... I done did it. Mother of dragons meet Emilia. Emilia meet mother of dragons. If you squint just so you might never know."

READ: Kit Harington and Emilia Clarke open up about THAT Game of Thrones scene

Emilia has dyed her hair blonde

Emilia, who plays Daenerys Targaryen in the hit fantasy show, also thanked her stylists, adding: "All hail to the magnificence of @kevalexanderhair and @candicebanks74 the genius creators of 'KHALEESI WIG' (and not forgetting all the hair on game of thrones for 8 glorious years) for at long last making this magical moment a reality. #khaleesikicksoff #gameofthrones #cominghomeneverfeltsogood."

And so the process begins.....#kevalexanderhair A post shared by candice banks (@candicebanks74) on Sep 19, 2017 at 1:39pm PDT

READ: First look at Emilia Clarke as the face of Dolce & Gabbana's The One fragrance

One of her hairstylists, Candice Banks, also shared a snap of the star's new look, writing: "And so the process begins.....#kevalexanderhair." It's likely Emilia has dyed her hair specifically for the role, as the show will begin filming for season eight in October. Speaking about the last ever series of Game of Thrones, the head of HBO, Casey Bloys, revealed that multiple versions will be used to avoid spoilers from ruining the show. He told The Morning Call: "I know in Game of Thrones, the ending, they're going to shoot multiple versions so that nobody really know what happens. You have to do that on a long show. Because when you're shooting something, people know. So they're going to shoot multiple versions so that there's no real definitive answer until the end."