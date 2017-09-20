Jessie Wallace confirms EastEnders spin-off Redwater will not return for second series The actress is famed for playing Kat Slater

Jessie Wallace has said she doesn't think EastEnders spin-off, Kat And Alfie: Redwater, will be back for a second series. Dashing fans hopes, the 45-year-old – who is famous for playing Kat Slater in the BBC soap - confessed she has "no idea" what will happen to her beloved alter ego. Appearing on Wednesday's Lorraine, the star admitted: "I don't think there will be another series." A BBC spokesperson later confirmed the news: "In order to increase the range of new original drama on BBC One, Kat & Alfie: Redwater won't be returning."

Jessie appeared on EastEnders from 2000 to 2005. She made a comeback in 2010 for another five years before leaving to do Redwater. "I miss Kat, I do miss her," she added. "I miss the scripts I used to get where there were great one-liners and the storylines. And of course working with Shane. We bonded straight away and I’ve known him for 16 years. I do miss my friends there as well." Redwater saw the return of favourites Kat and Alfie Moon (Shane Richie) and followed them on their journey to Ireland in search of Kat's long-lost son, whom she gave up for adoption at the age of 14.

The popular actress, who is currently starring in comedy thriller Death Trap, went on to tell host Lorraine that she still gets stopped by EastEnders fans asking her when she'll return to the show. Last month, she teased Kat's comeback. During an appearance on Good Morning Britain, stand-in host Jeremy Kyle asked if she would return. "You ended up in Ireland. Anyway, you going back or what," he enquired, to which Jessie replied: "I don't know, I really don't know… Never say never, that's the standard answer."