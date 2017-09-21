Is Jacqueline Jossa joining I'm a Celebrity after EastEnders contract ends? The EastEnders actress is leaving the soap in the next few months

Jacqueline Jossa is one of the famous faces rumoured to be joining I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! later this year. But according to her rep, the actress will not be heading into the jungle. "Jacqueline is absolutely not doing I'm A Celebrity," her spokesperson told HELLO! Online. Jacqueline's future career remains uncertain, as her contract with EastEnders is coming to an end.

Show bosses confirmed in September that Jacqueline and her on-screen sister Lorna Fitzgerald, who plays Abi Branning in the soap, will both leave. There are whispers that the Brannings will be written out of the soap by the end of the year, and because EastEnders is filmed roughly two months in advance, this would mean that Jacqueline and Lorna only have a few weeks left on set.

Jacqueline is not joining I'm a Celebrity

"We can confirm that Jacqueline and Lorna will be leaving EastEnders. They have both been wonderful to work with and we wish them all the best for the future," an EastEnders spokesperson said. Lorna, 21, has been on the soap for 11 years while Jacqueline, 24, joined the cast seven years ago. Following the shock exit news, Jacqueline's husband Dan Osborne tweeted: "The show will miss these 2 characters… You are so talented babe and I'm proud of you. This is just the beginning of your career."

Jacqueline, who married former TOWIE star Dan this summer, is yet to confirm her new move, although an insider told Now magazine this week that she "already has lots on the table to explore". Her rep added to Mirror Online that no decisions have been made, but "all will be revealed in good time".

Other rumoured names who are said to be joining the I'm a Celebrity 2017 line-up include TOWIE star Gemma Collins, former X Factor contestant Honey G, Ola Jordan's husband James and former Coronation Street star Ryan Thomas.