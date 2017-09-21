I'm A Celeb 2017: the rumoured line-up! There are some surprise names on the list…

I'm A Celeb fans – the 2017 series is nearly upon us. With just a few months to go until a new group of famous faces head Down Under to compete in the survival show, ITV bosses are in final talks with the stars set to enter the jungle this year. The rumour mill has been going into overdrive with speculation as to who will take part – from rappers to reality stars and even a politician. HELLO! Online takes a look at the rumoured line-up for 2017…

Ben Cohen

Former rugby player Ben Cohen is hotly tipped to take part in this year's show. According to reports, he originally turned down a stint in the jungle in favour of Strictly, where he met his partner Kristina Rihanoff, and now I'm A Celeb bosses are keen to get him on board for the 2017 series. "Ben's name was straight on the list for this year," an insider told the Sun. "He is popular with viewers as his Strictly stint showed, and appeals to sports fans."

Ben Cohen and Kristina Rihanoff

Kristina Rihanoff

Also tipped to join the line-up is Ben's girlfriend Kristina Rihanoff. While it's unlikely both will appear on the show – they are parents to 14-month-old daughter Milena – Kristina is one of the names linked to the 2017 series. She wouldn't be the first former Strictly star to take part; last year saw Ola Jordan compete to be crowned Queen of the Jungle.

Craig Charles

The new series could see the return of Red Dwarf actor Craig Charles, who was forced to leave the 2014 competition following the death of his brother, Dean. According to reports, the ITV team is hoping that the Coronation Street star will return to the jungle, with a source saying: "He was a popular camp mate in the short time he was in, and bosses know he would have been a great contestant if he'd stayed on the show."

Craig Charles

Ryan Thomas

Having watched his brother's successful appearance on I'm A Celeb, Coronation Street actor Ryan Thomas is said to be keen to head into the jungle. The star – whose younger sibling Adam Thomas came third in last year's series – is certainly be well prepped for the show; earlier this year he filmed Channel 4's Celebrity Island with Bear Grylls.

Ryan Thomas

Megan McKenna

Reality star Megan McKenna is hotly tipped to be heading into the jungle. The 24-year-old has previously appeared in shows including Ex on the Beach and Celebrity Big Brother, and recently branched out into country music, causing a stir with her debut single, High Heeled Shoes, which beat the likes of Pink and Taylor Swift to land the number one spot on iTunes.

Megan McKenna

Ed Balls

Could Ed Balls be swapping the ballroom for Bushtucker trials?! The former politician, who competed in Strictly Come Dancing last year, is one of the favourites to enter the jungle this year, although he'd have to overcome one of his greatest fears – rats. Speaking earlier this year at the Hay Literature Festival, Ed, 50, said: "My dad's a scientist and when I was three in his lab at the University of East Anglia, I put my finger into a cage and got bitten by a rat. And ever since then, a morbid fear of rats has ruled out any reality shows with rodents."

Ed Balls

Kem Cetinay

Is Kem Cetinay's reality show reign set to continue? The 21-year-old, who won 2017 Love Island with girlfriend Amber Davies, is among the bookies' favourites to join the I'm A Celebrity line-up.

Kem Cetinay and Chris Hughes

Chris Hughes

Another Love Island favourite tipped to head Down Under is Kem's best pal Chris Hughes. Fans will be hoping to see both boys make an appearance on the 2017 series, with their on-screen friendship on the dating show proving to be a big hit with viewers.

James Jordan

His wife Ola Jordan has already faced the jungle challenge, and it looks like James Jorden is set to follow in her footsteps. Bookies have revealed that the outspoken former Strictly star is among the favourites to take part in the 2017 series.

James and Ola Jordan

Honey G

One of The X Factor's most colourful characters, Honey G is reportedly on the I'm A Celebrity wish list for 2017. According to reports, ITV bosses are desperate to get the rapper on-board for the upcoming series – but will she sign on the dotted line?

Honey G

Paisley Billings

Best known for her appearances on Tattoo Fixers and Celebs Go Dating, Paisley Billings is also tipped to head into the jungle. A source told the Mirror: "Paisley has been doing amazingly well on E4 and is set to be the next Scarlett Moffatt, if not bigger. Paisley has a fantastic strong personality and she wasn't tipped to do well at the start of Tattoo Fixers but has done well as the only star on the show to do so many other shows. Producers of the show I Am A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here are talking and think if they put Paisley in the show she could go down a storm and possibly win it."

Paisley Billings

Samantha Womack

Samantha Womack is well known and loved for her portrayal of Ronnie Mitchell in EastEnders. But now she is no longer on the BBC soap, could the actress be ready to try her hand at something completely different? The bookies seem to think so…

Samantha Womack

Gemma Collins

Yes, really! Despite her disastrous appearance on the show in 2014, which lasted just three days, TOWIE star Gemma Collins is reportedly set to give the jungle another go. And host Declan Donnelly is said to be fully behind the idea. "He thought she was really good [last time she was on]," an insider told the Sun. "And he told Gemma she would be great if she came back to the show."

Gemma Collins

Alan Titchmarsh

Could Alan Titchmarsh become the patriarch of this year’s series? The 68-year-old TV gardener, who has presented a number of shows, including Gardeners' World and the Cheslea Flower Show, is rumoured to be taking part in the 2017 show.

Alan Titchmarsh

Rebekah Vardy

Rebekah Vardy is one of the favourites to enter the I'm A Celeb jungle this year. The mum-of-four – married to footballer Jamie Vardy - has a legion of followers thanks to her open and honest nature; earlier this year she spoke candidly about her experience of post-natal depression, and received wide-spread praise when she showed her 'mum tum' in a photograph.

Jamie and Rebekah Vardy

Vanessa White

Saturdays star Vanessa White is said to be heading into the I'm A Celeb jungle following her split from long-term boyfriend Gary Salter in April. A source close to the star told the Sun: "Vanessa is a stunning girl from a massive girl band, so she's an exciting first signing for I'm A Celebrity. The bosses are super keen to have her."

Vanessa White

Calum Best

Calum Best is no stranger to the world of reality TV, having appeared in the likes of Celebrity Love Island, Come Dine With Me, Celebrity Big Brother and Celebs Go Dating. The 36-year-old model is the son of George and Angie Best and will no doubt prove popular with female fans of the show.

Calum Best

Laura Robson

Bookies are also taking odds on tennis star Laura Robson entering the jungle. Bosses are said to be keen to sign the 23-year-old up to the 2017 series, following the success of hockey player Sam Quek, who finished in fourth place last year.

Laura Robson