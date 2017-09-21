Loading the player...

Exclusive: Margot Robbie opens up about her complicated character in Goodbye Christopher Robin The Australian actress portrays Daphne Milne, wife of A.A. Milne

Margot Robbie has opened up about playing the very "complicated" Daphne Milne in Goodbye Christopher Robin, in an exclusive video shared with HELLO! Online. The Australian actress, 27, stars opposite Domhnall Gleeson, who plays her on-screen husband A.A. Milne, and child star Will Tilston, who plays her young son Christopher Robin.

"She's a very complicated woman especially when you look at her through modern eyes," explained Margot. "I didn't want to shy away from any of her faults. It's a different time and it makes it so interesting to watch this family dynamic." Her character Daphne is a no-nonsense mother, who at first struggles to accept that she has given birth to a boy, and for a period of time abandons the family to retreat to bustling London.

Margot at the premiere of Goodbye Christopher Robin

"Daphne definitely wanted to have a girl," said Margot. "I think that made it difficult for her to connect with Christopher Robin." Her co-star Domhnall described his on-screen wife as "cold-spirited", someone who had "no time for tears, no time for sentimentality". He said: "What Margot is doing is not apologise for that. She's just said, 'No this is who she is and this is how she deals with things.' And she's found the joy in that."

The actress with her co-stars Domhnall Gleeson and Will Tilston

A.A. Milne's wife was the driving force behind the Winnie the Pooh books, threatening him to produce a bestseller otherwise she won't come home. "You see how instrumental she was to the creation of Winnie the Pooh," said Margot. "The whole way through you see that she's the driving force to creating this, without realising that it was putting a huge strain on her family, but she had the best intentions."

The Wolf of Wall Street star also revealed the personal reason she signed up to the film, saying: "One of the reasons I wanted to do this project was because my mum used to do voices for my Winnie the Pooh and my teddies, which is what Daphne does to Christopher Robin in this film."