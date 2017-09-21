There are now five Game of Thrones prequels in the works Read the latest on the Game of Thrones spinoff shows

It has been confirmed that there will be five spinoffs to Game of Thrones following its season eight conclusion. Variety has confirmed that HBO will be making a fifth prequel, with popular Game of Thrones writer Bryan Cogman at the helm to pen the project. Speaking about Bryan, the series creator George RR Martin previously said that apart from himself and experts Elio Garcia and Linda Antonsson, he doesn't "know anyone who knows and loves Westeros as well as [Bryan] does".

Bryan introduced the fan favourite, Lyanna Mormont

Bryan has written ten episodes for the show so far, including season seven episode two, Stormborn, season six episode six, The Broken Man. Other writers who will write the spinoff shows include Max Borenstein, Jane Goldman, Brian Helgeland and Carly Wray. Fans were quick to respond to the exciting news, with one tweeting: "I've had the spidey sense all along he was the last mystery writer," while another added: "What Is Dead May Never Die & Kissed by Fire are two of the episodes from seasons one to five of #GameOfThrones I really enjoyed. Both written by Bryan Cogman."

The original series has one series left

People have already began to speculate what the prequels shows could focus on, with many suggesting that they would like to see Robert's Rebellion, a period of time that is regularly mentioned in the current series. However, the author has already shut down any chance of including this period of time in the prequels. Taking to his blog, he wrote: "[By] the time I finish writing A Song of Ice and Fire, you will know every important thing that happened in Robert's Rebellion. There would be no surprises or revelations left in such a show, just the acting out of conflicts whose resolutions you already know. That's not a story I want to tell just now; it would feel too much like a twice-told tale." Discussing the new spinoffs, one person wrote: "Still don't understand why they don't want to make robert's rebellion. Like that's the thing everyone want to see," while another joked: "I'll be disappointed if there isn't a Hot Pie prequel."