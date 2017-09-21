Bethany Platt to die? Coronation Street release explosive autumn spoiler trailer The residents of Weatherfield are in for a bumpy ride – and we can't wait!

Coronation Street fans will be hooked to their screens this autumn. The ITV soap has teased multiple deaths, a shock kidnap and character departures over the next few months in an explosive new trailer released on Thursday. Highlights include the unknown fait of Bethany Platt.

Does Bethany Platt die before appearing in court?

The schoolgirl's life is set to be in danger during groomer Nathan Curtis' trial, with new scenes showing a young girl's body being discovered in the canal. The teenager's necklace is then shown to police, including her friend Craig Tinker - who claims that the necklace is Bethany's. At the trial, Nathan's lawyer tells him: "It looks like Bethany Platt is a no show."

Coronation Street's dramatic autumn trailer

Also in the trailer, Rita Tanner finds out her fate following her brain tumour diagnosis. In one emotional clip, Rita is at hospital, where she asks doctors whether she will die. Norris then tells his friend: "Without this operation, you might die." In the next scene, Rita is seen looking out onto the Weatherfield cobbles, saying: "I spent the best years of my life here. I wouldn’t have had it any other way."

Rita Tanner gets her test results at the hospital

Pat Phelan is set to cause more trouble, and possibly even commit murder. A clip from the trailer shows Anna in a fight with the builder, ending with her lying on the floor as Phelan presents a gun. With actress Debbie Rush set to leave the show, viewers will be left wondering whether she makes it out alive.

Anna Windass faces danger in the hands of Phelan

Phelan also threatens Daniel Osbourne, after he discovers something about the builder, while Gary Windass, who has been having an affair with Phelan's daughter Nicola, is also set to propose to girlfriend Sarah Platt.

There is also a shock kidnap set to cause yet more distress to the Platt family. Shona Ramsay is threated by a man called Dane, who turns up to the Bistro demanding money from her. After she tells them to go away, Dane is then seen climbing into the car, with David's two young children Max and Lily inside.

Eva is set to cheat on husband Aidan this autumn

Newlyweds Eva and Aidan Connor are also set for a less than happily ever after, with shock preview scenes showing the barmaid kissing Adam Barlow, with scenes then cutting to Aidan crying in the dark.