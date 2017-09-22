This Morning team leave Ruth Langsford 'overwhelmed' ahead of Strictly debut The TV star's dressing room had been decorated in celebration of her upcoming performance

Ruth Langsford has the best work colleagues at This Morning! On Friday, the TV host had been suprised to discover her dressing room had been decorated by members of team ahead of her debut dance performance on Saturday night's Strictly Come Dancing. The 57-year-old, who is competing in the programme with professional dance partner Anton Du Beke, told fans on Instagram that she had been "overwhelmed" by the sweet gesture. The room, which had been embellished with banners, balloons and a good luck board full of messages, including "break a leg", had been prepared by two members of the costume department, Rachel and David. The kind-hearted duo had even prepared a hamper for Ruth, full of glitter balls, make-up and rescue remedy!

Ruth took fans on a virtual tour of the room, captioning the short video: "Thank you Thank you @davidobrien75 @rachaeleleri87 for "pimping" my dressing room! Love you two! @thismorning @bbcstrictly #strictlycomedancing #dressingroom #surprise #friends #love #luck."

Shortly after Ruth posted the video, fans took to the comments section to wish her the best of luck for her first dance performance. "Best of luck Ruthie! You are going to be fabulous," one wrote, while another said: "Good luck Ruthie I'll be voting for you!" A third added: "Good luck.. so looking forward to it!"

Ruth revealed that appearing on Strictly was a dream come true shortly after the news of her participation was announced in August. She said: "I have dreamt about doing Strictly for so long, I can't quite believe my dream has come true! The sum of my dance experience is throwing a few shapes at a party, I've never had a dance lesson in my life. Without doubt it will be the scariest yet most exciting thing I've ever done. It will be a welcome change worrying about my next hot move instead of my next hot flush!"