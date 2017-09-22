EastEnders spoiler: Is Kathy Beale in trouble after the return of mystery friend? The beloved EastEnders character is played by Gillian Taylforth

EastEnders viewers have been left on tenterhooks following Thursday's cliff-hanger, which saw a mystery man leave flowers among the tributes for Steven Beale. The bouquet was accompanied by a mysterious note for Kathy Beale, which read: "Kathy, thinking of you always. An old friend." On Friday's episode fans will find out the identity of the "old friend," who will no doubt bring up something from dark from Kathy's past.

EastEnders' Mel and Steve Owen reunite in real life - and fans are delighted!

Viewers have been trying to guess the identity of the mystery man, with suspects including Kathy's ex-husband Gavin Sullivan, and former partners Buster Briggs and Grant Mitchell, as well as James Willmott-Brown, who raped Kathy in 1988.

Loading the player...

STORY: EastEnders fans baffled by Kush Kazemi's rapid recovery

Earlier this year, former boss Sean O'Connor hinted that Kathy, played by Gillian Taylforth, will be involved in a huge plot. He told Metro at the time: "I'm very, very excited about a massive story for Kathy. She is a legacy character and is embedded in the DNA of the show. Having resurrected Kathy for the Live Week, I felt that we must give her an extraordinary reason for coming back to Walford." He added: "So that's what we've been working on over the past few months. The story we have for her is absolutely brilliant and it's all to do with her being Kathy Beale." In 2015, Kathy returned to Albert Square - much to the surprise of everyone, but most of all her son Ian. She seemingly came back from the dead after almost a decade.