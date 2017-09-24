Chizzy Akudolu sends her love to bereaved Holby City co-star John Michie after Strictly dance John's daughter Louella died at Bestival earlier this month

Strictly Come Dancing contestant Chizzy Akudolu took the opportunity to send her love to her Holby City co-star John Michie following her performance on Saturday night. The 43-year-old sent love to John "from all the Holby family", following the death of his daughter Louella at Bestival earlier this month.

Chizzy had just performed with her professional dance partner Pasha Kovalev, and after speaking to the judges, she said to Claudia Winkleman: "Can I just say real quick, big love to John Michie and all his family. From all the Holby family, we're all thinking of you."

John said his heart was broken following the death of his daughter Louella, 25, at the music festival on 11 September. "Our hearts are broken by this horrific tragedy. We do not believe there to have been any malice intended in Louella and Ceon's weekend at Bestival," he said in a statement.

"They appear to have taken an illegal substance but we would appreciate cautious and sensitive reporting until the facts are known. Louella inspired all who knew her with her joy of life. The family would like to thank everyone for their heartfelt tributes and messages."

John, 60, starred as Detective Robbie Ross in Taggart from 1998 until 2010, and starred as Karl Munro in Coronation Street from 2011 until 2013. He currently plays neurosurgeon Guy Self in the BBC medical drama Holby City.

His co-star Chizzy has been learning to dance during training for Strictly Come Dancing, and filmed an exclusive video blog for HELLO! updating us on how rehearsals went for week two of the show. Chizzy revealed how she's fallen in love with the Cha Cha, but said her body went into shock at exercising every day!

Chizzy said: "Just completed almost two weeks of rehearsals with Pasha. They've gone really well. What I've found though, because obviously I'm not very fit and haven't really been going to the gym much over the last couple of years, was that after the first day my body was killing me. I got out of the car and I could barely walk. I was walking like John Wayne!"