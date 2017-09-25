Meghan Markle's ex-husband 'producing TV show about a divorcée who marries a British Prince' Trevor Engelson was reportedly inspired by his own divorce from the Suits actress

Meghan Markle's ex-husband Trevor Engelson is producing a TV show that was inspired by his own divorce, Deadline reports. The show, which is not yet titled, will be based on an American divorced mother who moves to London to marry a British Prince. It will explore the difficulties of sharing custody with the royal family when your ex-wife is married to a Prince. According to Deadline, the premise for the comedy was Trevor's own experience with his ex Meghan. The couple, who started dating in 2004, were married in September 2011 but divorced two years later.

Trevor, 40, is said to have been inspired by real-life events. He reportedly had a conversation with fellow producer Dan Farah, musing what would have been if he and Meghan had had children together, and he had to share custody with the royal family if she went on to marry a Prince.

Trevor and Meghan were married for two years

The report goes on to say that Fox bought the comedy, with Modern Family executive producer Danny Zuker at the helm, and producers Trevor Engelson, Dan Farah and Jake Kasdan of New Girl fame all on board. It should be noted that the TV show is entirely fictional, the lead characters are not based on Meghan or Trevor – who have no children together – and the actress has had no involvement in the project.

The Suits star, 36, has been quietly dating Prince Harry, 33, for just over a year. The claims that a new royal TV show is in the making is likely to upset Meghan, who has made every effort to keep her relationship out of the public eye. She and Harry have only just made their first high-profile official appearance together, attending the opening ceremony of Harry's Invictus Games in Toronto over the weekend. However, the couple did their best to attract as little attention as possible, and were seated some 50 metres apart from each other.