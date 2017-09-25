Doctor Foster spoiler: Will Kate doubt Simon after finding Gemma's picture on his phone? Will Kate like what she finds on Simon's phone?

Following last week's intense episode of Doctor Foster, which saw Gemma and her son Tom leave Parminster - viewers are in store for another gripping instalment. In a newly-released clip, the BBC have teased that there's much more drama ahead, involving Simon and his current wife Kate. It seems the suspicious the young mum, who famously had a two-year affair with Simon behind his ex-wife's back, is set to get a nasty shock after she searches through his phone and finds of new picture of Gemma (Suranne Jones).

Kate, played by Jodie Comer, was recently left mortified when Gemma crashed her wedding party. And last week, she unceremoniously threw Tom out of her house after she learnt the true extent of his actions towards his friend Isobel. But in the new clip, it's clear things are not right in her marriage to Simon, when she is seen going through his phone.

The second series of the BBC drama picked up two years on from the original five-part series, and is focusing on the implications of Gemma's actions on Simon and their torn son Tom, as she tries to get revenge on her husband. Suranne recently revealed that she hopes her character has helped break the stigma surrounding heartbroken women. She told Radio Times: "People use the word 'mental' when women get upset about men going off with younger women. 'She's mental', 'she's lost it'. No. Her heart's broken, and her world has been turned upside-down, and actually I think Doctor Foster makes people feel like their deep feelings are understood, at the same time as it being entertainment."