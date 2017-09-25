Is Cheryl replacing Sinitta as guest judge during X Factor Judges' Houses? Former X Factor judge Cheryl is tipped to be making a return to the ITV series

With the anticipation building on this year's X Factor, it seems Simon Cowell has invited an old face back to the show. According to latest reports, former judge Cheryl is set to make a return to the show during the Judges' Houses round. However, not everyone is pleased with this news as Cheryl's appointment has meant Sinitta has been dropped as a guest judge. Speaking to Lorraine on Monday about the rumours, Dan Wootton explained: "The offer has been brutally withdrawn because Sinitta is being replaced by Cheryl, who is making her big X Factor comeback potentially before a return maybe to the judges’ panel next year." HELLO! Online has contacted a representative for Cheryl and Sinitta for comment.

It's the third year in a row that Sinitta has been replaced by other stars - and she's reportedly not too pleased. "They decided to go 'in a different direction' is what one of the Directors told me. I had prepared and also turned down other work and created something incredible to wear," added Dan. Earlier this month, Sinitta confirmed that she was snubbed by X Factor, telling her followers on Twitter: "Today I was informed I will Not be doing @TheXFactor again this year (after being invited back 2 years in a row and so close to filming)." The tweet was accompanied by a Bitmoji which had the words, "That's cold," emblazoned across it.

The news comes shortly after Sinitta responded to rumours which suggested Cheryl would take her place at Judges' Houses. "You can’t look like that, have hair like that, have Liam [Payne], have the perfect baby, the perfect body, the perfect face, be a pop star, be drop-dead gorgeous and take Judges' Houses," she told Sun Online. "She needs to stay in her lane a little bit. I love you Chez but don’t even go there - not that I’m bothered. I thought I was coming back but now I’ve heard Cheryl is coming back. Simon has been a bit quiet - on text and WhatsApp."