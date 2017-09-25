EastEnders Fi Browning's exit confirmed – get the details Lisa Faulkner has spoken out about what's in store for her character

Fi Browning's mysterious dad was revealed to be none other than notorious villain James Willmott-Brown on Friday's EastEnders, but despite reuniting with her family, Lisa Faulkner's character is not set to stay put in the Square. Chatting to Radio Times, the actress revealed that there is an end in sight: "We were always clear that there would be a beginning, middle and end – Fi was coming in to do a job. She was never going to be a new regular living on the Square and I have absolutely loved it."

Fi Browning will soon be leaving the Square

Of her time on the soap, she added: "I’m really pleased the secret about Willmott-Brown is now finally out, because it’s been so huge and I’ve not been able to tell anybody! It’s been the best fun to play – I have to say I’ve loved every single minute of it, I really have."

Fi's family were reunited last week after her brother Luke was released from prison, with the help of his former cell mate Max Branning. Max then joined in the family reunion at their mansion, which saw Fi, Luke and their half-brother Josh Hemmings, gather to hatch a revenge plan on the Square. They were also joined by the mysterious Weyland and Co. chairmain, who viewers had previously believed to be Fi's dad, and whose identity has been revealed as Hugo Browning, the brother of James' first wife.

Lisa made her EastEnders debut back in April, with the BBC teasing that her character would "immediately get on the wrong side of one family''. Executive producer Sean O'Connor said at the time: "I’m really thrilled that we have been able to tempt Lisa Faulkner back to TV drama and back to the BBC. She’s an extremely accomplished and hugely popular actress and we're very excited to have her in Albert Square. Fi Browning is something of a departure for EastEnders; a no-nonsense but sophisticated business woman with strength and vulnerability. But does she have an agenda? And who - or what- has she set her sights on?"