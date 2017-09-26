Doctor Foster star Bertie Carvel fears for safety after becoming the most hated man on television Bertie Carvel plays Gemma's cheating ex-husband Simon Foster

He's famed for playing cheating husband Simon Foster in the hit BBC drama, Doctor Foster. And although the show has been praised by critics and fans alike, actor Bertie Carvel has revealed he is worried about his safety after becoming the most despised man on television. In an interview with Radio Times, the 40-year-old shared: "I'm aware that there are people on the internet saying how much they hate Simon Foster. With the millions who watch it, there are likely to be one or two who can't distinguish between me and the character." He added: "So I suppose that puts me at risk. And at the level of the really famous actors - which I'm not - you might be sensible to think about your security."

Bertie Carvel plays Gemma's cheating ex-husband Simon Foster

Doctor Foster spoiler: Will Kate doubt Simon after finding Gemma's picture on his phone?

The gritty drama returned to our screens earlier this month, and picked up two years after the original five-part series, focusing on the implications of Simon and Gemma's split, and the effect it has on their son Tom. The latest instalment sees Simon and new wife Kate return to Parminster with their young daughter - once again leaving Gemma's life in tatters. Speaking to the Sunday Mirror, Suranne Jones - who plays Gemma - explained how she hopes viewers will re-evaluate their behaviour in relationships. "Hopefully it will make people think twice about divorce or having an affair in the first place," she shared.

Loading the player...

Doctor Foster is back! All you need to know about season two

In a newly-released clip, the BBC have teased that there's much more drama ahead, involving Simon and Kate. It seems the suspicious young mum, who famously had a two-year affair with Simon behind his ex-wife's back, is set to get a nasty shock after she searches through his phone and finds of new picture of Gemma on Tuesday night's episode. Kate, played by Jodie Comer, was recently left mortified when Gemma crashed her wedding party. And last week, she unceremoniously threw Tom out of her house after she learnt the true extent of his actions towards his friend Isobel. But in the new clip, it's clear things are not right in her marriage to Simon, when she is seen going through his phone.