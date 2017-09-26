Are Bake Off's ex hosts Mel and Sue joining I'm A Celeb? The popular presenters are tipped to be joining the 2017 celebrity line-up

Former Great British Bake Off hosts Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins are tipped to be joining I'm a Celebrity later this year. The popular presenters are rumoured to be heading to the jungle, causing a flurry of punters to place bets on their names. The pair have quickly risen towards the top of Betway's market and are just 11/2 to join the show, shorter in the betting than well-rumoured celebrities such as Gaz Beadle from Geordie Shore and Bake Off winner Candice Brown who are backed at 6/1.

Is Holly Willoughby hosting I'm a Celeb?

This year's favourite to join is former X Factor contestant Honey G, with bets currently standing at 9/4, followed by ex-England football manager Sam Allardyce, who has recently been rumoured to go Down Under at 5/2. Russell Brand is a new name to be priced up as a possible inclusion at 8/1, along with TV chefs James Martin, at 12/1, and Ainsley Harriott, at 14/1.

The popular duo are tipped to head to the jungle

I'm a Celebrity 2017: the rumoured line-up

"Speculation about this year's I'm A Celeb contestants is really ramping up and Bake Off's Mel and Sue are the two latest names in the mix, with odds of 11/2 suggesting that one or both of the GBBO hosts could be close to signing up for the jungle," said Betway's Alan Alger.

Other rumoured names to be joining the line-up include Red Dwarf actor Craig Charles, who was forced to leave the 2014 competition following the death of his brother, Dean. According to reports, the ITV team is hoping that the popular campmate will make a return. Fellow actor Ryan Thomas is also said to be keen, having watched his brother Adam's successful appearance on I'm A Celeb last year. Reality star Megan McKenna, politician Ed Balls and Love Island favourite Chris Hughes are all tipped to join.