EastEnders spoiler: Sonia shares passionate kiss with Gethin - but what will Bex say? Sonia Fowler makes a move on EastEnders newbie Gethin Pryce

There's no denying Sonia Fowler has been harbouring a secret crush on her daughter's school teacher and Albert Square newbie Gethin Pryce on EastEnders. But when police come knocking on her door - regarding an incident which happened in Kettering - it's Gethin who comes to her aid. In newly-released pictures, it's clear the pair become close - much to the jealously of her teenage daughter Bex, who recently shared a kiss with her teacher.

Sonia, played by Natalie Cassidy, comes clean to Gethin about what happened in Kettering, but is left feeling worried about how her family with deal with the news. But when Bex, played by Jasmine Armfield, catches Gethin and her mum sharing a passionate smooch, she does her best to make him jealous by kissing ex-boyfriend Shakhil. Gethin (Cerith Flinn) warns Bex, pleading with her to draw a line under their recent kiss – otherwise, he could lose his job or be sent to prison. In a recent interview with Daily Star, actress Jasmin hinted there's trouble ahead for her character. "What's going to happen? It is her teacher so it's probably not the best thing," she shared. "She's always been heartbroken and she just wants anything to clutch on to. All male attention, she'll just take it." The soap star added: "Will she ever find out? They know it's wrong because it's a student-teacher relationship."

Elsewhere, on Tuesday night's episode Bex's dad Martin Fowler is set to get a nasty shock when he returns home after being released from prison. He is forced to intervene when his wife Stacey comes to blows with Carmel. In a new interview, via Digital Spy, actor James Bye - who plays Martin - teased that his marriage with Stacey hits rock bottom. "We've had a really lovely year for Martin and Stacey, they've had a relatively peaceful year and that's nice to play," he admitted. "It's great to have a couple on the Square that are happy, but at the end of the day, we're both actors and we love to get our teeth into a big storyline and what's coming up is as juicy as we've had. We jump at the chance and we're very blessed to have these storylines given to us."