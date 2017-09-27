X Factor hopeful Anthony Russell makes shock exit from the show The singer made quite an impression at the auditions when he turned up with a black eye

X Factor hopeful Anthony Russell has left the competition for 'personal reasons', it has been revealed. The Liverpudlian singer, 27, had already established himself as one of this year's most memorable contestants, having turned up to the auditions with a black eye. But he quickly won over judges Simon Cowell, Sharon Osbourne, Nicole Scherzinger and Louis Walsh with his soulful rendition of Julia Michaels' Issues. "I thought I'd do Issues because I haven't done the best in life," he told the panel. "I've had a good upbringing, good family, good morals, got manners. But Issues – everyone's got problems, haven't they?"



His performances received four yeses from the judges, with Simon saying: "I kind of liked you from the minute you walked in. You've got a good energy about you. You can interpret a song and give us your version – I like you a lot, and people are going to get you."

Sadly, despite being put through to the Bootcamp round, Anthony – who has a one-year-old daughter - will no longer be moving forward in the show. "Earlier this month, due to personal reasons, Anthony withdrew from the show," an X Factor spokesperson confirmed. "We are sad to see him go and wish him all the best for the future."

This was Anthony's second appearance on The X Factor. He first auditioned for the show a decade ago, when he was 17, performing for the judges at the time, Simon, Louis, Sharon and Dannii Minogue.