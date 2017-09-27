Sinitta to appear on Celebrity First Dates after being snubbed by Simon Cowell on X Factor The singer also split from her long-term boyfriend earlier this year

Sinitta is set to appear on Celebrity First Dates later this year, after being dropped from her role on the X Factor. The So Macho singer, who split from her long-term boyfriend and agent Jason Gale in January following a three-year romance, is ready to look for love again. "Sinitta hasn't had the best of luck with men," a source told The Sun. "Her relationship broke down. She's definitely ready to have another strong male influence in her life. Sinitta once dated Brad Pitt so she's got some very high standards. But hopefully she'll manage to find a man who will treat her right."

The report comes shortly after Sinitta, 53, was also snubbed by X Factor bosses. She and head honcho Simon Cowell normally appear together at the Judges' Houses selection phase of the X Factor, but this year show bosses seem to have had a shake up and 80s popstar Sinitta has not been asked to return. Taking to her Twitter page, she wrote: "Today I was informed I will Not be doing @TheXFactor again this year (after being invited back 2 years in a row and so close to filming)."

Sinitta is reportedly joining Celebrity First Dates

It has been widely speculated that former judge Cheryl will replace Sinitta on the show. Speaking to Lorraine on Monday about the rumours, Dan Wootton explained: "The offer has been brutally withdrawn because Sinitta is being replaced by Cheryl, who is making her big X Factor comeback potentially before a return maybe to the judges' panel next year."

Sinitta has also responded to rumours that suggested Cheryl would take her place at Judges' Houses. "You can't look like that, have hair like that, have Liam [Payne], have the perfect baby, the perfect body, the perfect face, be a pop star, be drop-dead gorgeous and take Judges' Houses," she told Sun Online. "She needs to stay in her lane a little bit. I love you Chez but don't even go there - not that I'm bothered. I thought I was coming back but now I've heard Cheryl is coming back. Simon has been a bit quiet - on text and WhatsApp."