American celebrities who love the Great British Bake Off Check out the US celebs who love The Great British Bake Off!

The Great British Bake Off has its fair share of celebrity fans, but did you know that even stars from across the pond love the quintessentially British baking show? From sitcom stars to famous rappers, check out the biggest US fans of GBBO, which is actually named The Great British Baking Show in the US.

Anna Kendrick

The Pitch Perfect actress is undeniably a huge fan of the show, and was crushed when Mel Giedroyc, Sue Perkins and Mary Berry announced that they were leaving the show in 2016. Chatting on the Graham Norton Show, she said: "I am really upset about it. I'm sad. But it's great that it immediately turned Mel and Sue into folk heroes and we're all so proud of Mary who followed them. And of course Paul stayed – with his bread and his goatee."

Snopp Dogg

The rapper has revealed that he's a huge fan of the show, and has a particular soft spot for Mary Berry! Chatting to the Daily Star about the competition, he said: "The guy is cool but it's all about my home girl Mary. You know she is the boss… You know, I've been known to do a little baking in my time. I guess you could say my speciality was brownies- just maybe not the kind Mary Berry is used to."

Abbi Jacobson

Abbi is one of the stars of the popular US comedy Broad City, and a massive Bake Off fan to boot! The actress shared a clip of the 2016 contestant Val's speech after she left the tent on Instagram on Tuesday, and captioned the sweet post: "This show makes me happy. #Val #thegreatbritishbakeoff."

This show makes me happy. #Val #thegreatbritishbakeoff A post shared by @abbijacobson on Sep 26, 2017 at 11:25am PDT

Amy Schumer

The Trainwreck actress called the show "true joy" while commenting on Abbi's Instagram post, writing: "Um yes. Hello. True joy. I would like to sit and watch this together please." Amy also shared a snap of herself meeting last year's winner, Candice Brown, writing: "Star struck as f @candicebrown I love her. She has a book coming out too! #comfort #greatbritishbakingshow ahhhhh!!!!!!"

Amy asked for a snap with Candice

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift is reportedly a big fan of the show, and always records the episode. An insider told The Sun: "She's obsessed. After recently binge-watching the last series she's now loving the current one, especially queen judge Mary Berry. GBBO's giving her new ideas for recipes in the kitchen which she's already been trying out." The source that the Look What You Made Me Do singer discusses each episode with Lorde, adding: "Taylor and Lorde chat about the show on the phone, then compare and contrast their own attempts. Both fancy themselves as potential bakers."

Special mention: Lorde

Lorde might be from New Zealand, but she loves the show as much as the US celebs! The Green Light singer confirmed that she adores the show while chatting to Jo Wiley on BBC Radio 2. She said: "That's my favourite thing in the whole world! I've just started watching it... I'm obsessed with Great British Bake Off. I don't know why it's so good but it's so good! It's so comforting."