All you need to know about the Walking Dead season eight The Walking Dead season eight is nearly here! Here's everything you need to know

The Walking Dead is nearly back on our screens, which likely means tears of frustration, anger and sadness from viewers everywhere as our heroes attempt to deal with Negan and the Saviours once and for all. With the trailer leaving everyone questioning the future of the show, here's everything we know so far…

The story up to this point

After briefly finding some peace in Alexandria, Rick and his friends' lives are destroyed by the sociopathic Negan and his group, who call themselves the Saviours. After being blackmailed into providing the gang with food, medicine and weapons, the gang eventually decide to fight back and attempt to find allies with nearby settlements, the Kingdom, the Hilltop and the Scavengers. Although they are betrayed by the Scavengers, they decide to regroup, with the series ending by Rick promising his people that they will fight.

The trailer features an older Rick

Season eight – all the details

The first episode of season eight (and the 100th episode) is titled Mercy, and will run for longer than an average episode at 67 minutes. The first episode of the season will be released on Fox in the UK on 23 October, and the synopsis reads: "Rick and his group, along with the Kingdom and Hilltop, have banded together to bring the fight to Negan and the Saviours."

The official synopsis for season eight reads: "Last season, Rick Grimes and his group of survivors were confronted with their deadliest challenge yet. With the comfort of Alexandria, they let their guard down, only to be reminded how brutal the world they live in can be... This season, Rick brings 'All Out War' to Negan and his forces. The Saviours are larger, better-equipped, and ruthless – but Rick and the unified communities are fighting for the promise of a brighter future."