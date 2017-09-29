Sarah Jessica Parker just confirmed Sex and the City 3 is not happening The actress, who plays Carrie Bradshaw, shared the disappointing news

Sarah Jessica Parker has just dropped a bombshell on Sex and the City fans. The actress, who plays Carrie Bradshaw, has shared the disappointing news that a third film will not be made. "It's over, we're not doing it," Sarah Jessica told Extra. "I'm disappointed. We had this beautiful, funny, heartbreaking, joyful, very relatable script and story. It's not just disappointing that we don't get to tell the story and have that experience, but more so for that audience that has been so vocal in wanting another movie."

The actress, 52, and her fellow co-stars Kim Cattrall, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon have all previously hinted that they were reuniting for a third film, and were open to the idea of doing another one. Last year, Sarah Jessica told CBS' Sunday Morning: "I will say that the idea, it rests in the butler's pantry. Not on the table, but somebody is holding it fairly nearby."

Reports have emerged that the film was shelved because Kim, who plays Samantha Jones, had allegedly given Warner Bros. an ultimatum – that she would star in a third film if they produced other movies she was also working on. Sarah Jessica, Cynthia and Kristin had apparently been signed onto the project before it was shut down due to their co-star's demands.

The cast had been open to making a third film

Last year, Sarah Jessica set the record straight on her relationship with Kim, insisting there was no bad blood between the pair. "It used to really confound me and really upset me, because we were part of a family of Sopranos, and nobody ever questioned the relationships of the men on that show, and nobody ever said to them, 'Did you hang out this weekend with each other?,' or 'Did you give each other Christmas presents?'" she said during an appearance on Howard Stern's SiriusXM show.

The SJP shoe designer added: "These were people that I grew to love and admire, and was every day perfect, and were people desperately, hopelessly in love with each other? No, but this was a family of people who needed each other, relied upon each other, and loved each other. And this sort of narrative, this ongoing catfight, it really upset me for a very long time."