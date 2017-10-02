I'm A Celeb filming delayed as Ant McPartlin continues recovery in LA The TV star is set to host the reality show after eight weeks in rehab

Production for this year's series of I'm A Celebrity has reportedly been delayed as Ant McPartlin continues his recovery in Los Angeles. ITV bosses are said to have pushed back initial filming dates while Ant – who hosts the jungle reality show with on-screen partner Declan Donnelly – recuperates following his recent stay in rehab. A promotional shoot was scheduled to take place this week at London's Pinewood Studios, but has now been put on hold until the 41-year-old is back in the country. "It would have been the first day filming but with Ant away there is no way they could get started," an insider told the Sun. "He's gone to get away from the spotlight. He's in recovery and it's important he has time and space."

Hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly are set to return for the 2017 series of I'm A Celebrity

Members of the I'm A Celeb crew are set to fly out to New South Wales in the next couple of weeks to start preparations for the 17th series of the show. Ant, meanwhile, flew to LA last week with his manager Paul Worsley, following his eight-week stay in rehab over the summer. The popular TV star was photographed arriving at LAX airport last Tuesday wearing a knee brace on his leg; he has struggled to recover from knee surgery in 2015, with the pain leading to his addiction troubles and depression.

Ant with his wife of 11 years, Lisa Armstrong

It has been a testing time for both Ant and his wife Lisa Armstrong, a makeup artist on Strictly Come Dancing. The Britain's Got Talent host recently praised Lisa for her "fantastic" support during his recovery, admitting that he had put her "through hell" in recent months. After leaving rehab, Ant reached out to his fans on Twitter, writing: "Have to say I'm overwhelmed by everyone's love, support and well wishes today. Thank you one and all. I'm sending all my love back. A xxx."