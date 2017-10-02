Find out which Game of Thrones star left David Beckham starstruck The footballer is a big Game of Thrones fan

He is one of the world's most celebrated sportstars, but that doesn't stop David Beckham from getting a little starstruck from time to time. On Sunday, the 42-year-old revealed had a "fangirl" moment after bumping into Game of Thrones actor John Bradley West, who plays show favourite Samwell Tarly. Taking to his Instagram page to share a picture of the two of them together, the father-of-four wrote: "This man is a maester, he knows things... Was tempted to ask for a little clue into what’s next but was too star struck #gameofthrones."

STORY: Looks like Harper is following in David's footsteps!

John, 29, also took to his account to share a picture of the encounter, writing: "This just happened!! The one and only @davidbeckham. What more needs to be said? I love this man." Earlier this year, David angered GoT fans when he shared pictures and clips on his Instagram story a day before the episode, The Queen’s Justice, aired in the UK. He uploaded a snap of Jon Snow, played by Kit Harington, joining forces with Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke). "Excuse me, why does David Beckham think it's acceptable to put Game Of Thrones spoilers all over his Insta story," tweeted one follower, while another remarked: "Avoided all things Game Of Thrones until I watched David Beckham's Insta story… Is nowhere safe?!"

Loading the player...

STORY: See Harper Beckham hugging dad David in adorable photo

There has been no official word when the eighth and final series of Game of Thrones will be aired, but production is already underway. Show bosses have hinted that they will film several different endings to the hit show, and even the cast members won't be made aware which one is the official ending. According to the head of HBO, Casey Bloys, the multiple versions will be used to avoid spoilers from ruining the show. "I know in Game of Thrones, the ending, they're going to shoot multiple versions so that nobody really know what happens," he told The Morning Call. "You have to do that on a long show. Because when you're shooting something, people know. So they're going to shoot multiple versions so that there's no real definitive answer until the end."